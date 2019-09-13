Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Holding Held by Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc; Pinnacle Holdings Stake in Haverty Furniture Company (HVT) Has Increased as Stock Value Declined

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Haverty Furniture Company (HVT) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 315 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% . The hedge fund held 43,485 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $740.55M, up from 43,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Haverty Furniture Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $405.13 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.58. About 56,350 shares traded. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) has declined 4.84% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.84% the S&P500. Some Historical HVT News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT); 22/04/2018 – DJ Haverty Furniture Companies Inc C, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HVT.A); 30/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Haverty Furniture Companies, Armstrong Flooring, VASCO Data Security International, Tallgrass; 01/05/2018 – Havertys Reports Earnings for First Quarter 2018; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors; 01/05/2018 – Haverty Furniture 1Q EPS 29c; 06/04/2018 Havertys Reports Sales for First Quarter; 31/05/2018 – Kevin Haverty Joins Drift’s Board of Directors

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 70,330 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 1.01M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.25 million, up from 940,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $38.63. About 472,555 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C

Since May 17, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $53,744 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.97, from 1.87 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold HVT shares while 42 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 17.33 million shares or 0.84% less from 17.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 33,611 shares. James has 0.03% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv reported 33,409 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). California-based Hotchkis & Wiley Cap Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). 16,166 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Co. 341,391 are owned by Arrowstreet Cap Lp. Next Fincl Gp Inc owns 0% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) for 979 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Citigroup reported 0% stake. 133 are owned by Fmr Lc. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 138,179 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Metropolitan Life Ny reported 0% of its portfolio in Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT). Morgan Stanley accumulated 176,322 shares.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc, which manages about $720.48M and $269.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond (TIP) by 10 shares to 1,587 shares, valued at $183.33M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 177 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,582 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC).

More notable recent Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Havertys Increases its Cash Dividend by 25% NYSE:HVT – GlobeNewswire” on August 08, 2017, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Havertys â€“ Special Cash Dividend and Quarterly Dividend Announced and New Authorization Under Stock Repurchase Program – GlobeNewswire” published on November 16, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “7 Stocks To Watch For May 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With 28% Earnings Growth, Did Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Havertys Reports Earnings for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 87,525 shares to 607,778 shares, valued at $13.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 7,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 168,850 shares, and cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN).