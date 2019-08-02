Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Holder Nbw Capital Has Upped Its Position; Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Stock Rose While Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Stake by $941,850

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 8,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.25% . The institutional investor held 24,250 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, down from 33,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 60,229 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 16.48% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC HRC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.61, REV VIEW $2.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – HILL-ROM – SIEMENS HEALTHINEERS, CO SIGNED CO-MARKETING AGREEMENT FOR A SUITE OF POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC INSTRUMENTS; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population; 07/05/2018 – Siemens Healthineers and Hill-Rom to Provide Comprehensive Diabetes Care for Primary Care Facilities; 07/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Raises Dividend to 20c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Hill-Rom Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRC); 23/04/2018 – Varex Imaging Names Rosebrough To Board Of Directors

Nbw Capital Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbw Capital Llc bought 39,181 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.55% . The institutional investor held 84,927 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19M, up from 45,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbw Capital Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.21. About 65,425 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP REPORTS INCREASED QTRLY DIV; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37 million and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 179,645 shares to 236,680 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 8,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,950 shares, and has risen its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley owns 15,084 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can owns 1.72M shares. Chase Counsel holds 9,363 shares. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.04% or 6,900 shares. Veritable LP accumulated 0% or 2,163 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Ltd Llc holds 226,467 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Vigilant Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Australia stated it has 3,600 shares. M&T Savings Bank invested in 5,783 shares. Legal & General Gru Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 96,802 shares. Whittier Tru invested 0% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 40,864 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 534 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Inc holds 40,635 shares. Bbva Compass Bankshares Inc reported 7,088 shares stake. Da Davidson & Communication has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Shell Asset Management Com reported 0.01% stake. Missouri-based Enterprise Financial has invested 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). 5,719 were reported by Asset. First Republic Inv Management holds 0% or 11,653 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 11,406 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Mackenzie Corp has invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 0.02% or 1.31M shares. Jcsd Capital Limited Company reported 132,000 shares or 3.67% of all its holdings. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc holds 0.04% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg Inc has 5,134 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt holds 52,600 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Stifel Corp accumulated 90,518 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Nbw Capital Llc, which manages about $677.00M and $365.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Innovative Industrial Properti by 13,403 shares to 38,540 shares, valued at $3.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S & P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) by 2,298 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,368 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

