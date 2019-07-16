Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) Holder Hollencrest Securities Has Raised Position; Excalibur Management Stake In Verizon (VZ) Was Has Boosted

Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in Verizon (VZ) by 5.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Excalibur Management Corp bought 5,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,055 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.56M, up from 88,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Excalibur Management Corp who had been investing in Verizon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.41. About 7.85M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 18/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Alibaba Group Executive as President & COO; 11/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Silver Lake swoops on Zoopla; Trump meets major automakers; 15/05/2018 – Verizon was previously reported to have made an offer for the Fox assets, but ultimately lost out to Disney; 16/05/2018 – VERIZON CFO: 5G WILL BE A STEADY REVENUE STREAM BY 2020; 21/05/2018 – The FCC is investigating a website flaw that could have been used to track AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, and T-Mobile customers within a few hundred yards of their location and without their consent; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 18/04/2018 – CASA SYSTEMS INC – APPOINTED DANIEL S. MEAD FORMER PRESIDENT AND CEO OF VERIZON WIRELESS TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 04/05/2018 – VERIZON FILES PRICING TERM SHEET WITH U.S. SEC RELATED TO OFFERING OF $730 MLN 5.32% NOTES DUE 2053 – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – FCC CHAIRMAN PROPOSES NEW RULES TO ADDRESS NATIONAL SECURITY THREATS TO U.S. COMMUNICATIONS NETWORKS AND THEIR SUPPLY CHAINS — STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – MOODY’S: TAX OVERHAUL WILL BOOST CASH FLOWS FOR AT&T & VERIZON

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 41,842 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.57 million, up from 31,842 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $37.32. About 1.42M shares traded or 77.52% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW); 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon links with Zoom to enhance global customers’ business communications choices – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Why the AT&T Super-High Dividend Yield Still Seems Safe – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Verizon sought buyers for Yahoo Finance – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Verizon adds 5G service to Denver and Providence – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon Communications (VZ) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Excalibur Management Corp, which manages about $106.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,754 shares to 6,664 shares, valued at $1.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 985 shares to 1,266 shares, valued at $451,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tips Bond Etf (TIP) by 13,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,326 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR).

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Results For the First Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on April 16, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Bank Stocks to Leave in the Vault – Investorplace.com” published on May 31, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “PacWest Bancorp and CU Bancorp Agree to Merge – GlobeNewswire” on April 06, 2017. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PacWest Bancorp Announces Loan Portfolio Sale Nasdaq:PACW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 11, 2017.

