PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are contrasting PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PacWest Bancorp has 92.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 65.26% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand PacWest Bancorp has 1.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 3.04% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have PacWest Bancorp and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 9.60% 1.80% Industry Average 29.58% 11.20% 1.25%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares PacWest Bancorp and its rivals’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp N/A 38 10.03 Industry Average 126.84M 428.81M 14.14

PacWest Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for PacWest Bancorp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.38 1.63 2.51

$42.5 is the consensus price target of PacWest Bancorp, with a potential upside of 15.18%. The potential upside of the rivals is 66.70%. The analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that PacWest Bancorp’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PacWest Bancorp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PacWest Bancorp -0.59% -0.05% -1.55% -0.59% -22.77% 16.08% Industry Average 2.56% 4.76% 4.27% 4.83% 3.95% 13.71%

For the past year PacWest Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.44 and its 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, PacWest Bancorp’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.43% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp’s rivals beat on 4 of the 5 factors PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.