PacWest Bancorp (PACW) and Its Competitors Comparing side by side.

We are comparing PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Regional – Pacific Banks companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of PacWest Bancorp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.62% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.80% of all Regional – Pacific Banks companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has PacWest Bancorp and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 0.00% 8.90% 1.70% Industry Average 30.13% 11.01% 1.24%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing PacWest Bancorp and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp N/A 38 10.34 Industry Average 123.78M 410.81M 14.16

PacWest Bancorp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for PacWest Bancorp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.43 2.44

With average target price of $45, PacWest Bancorp has a potential upside of 20.90%. As a group, Regional – Pacific Banks companies have a potential upside of 66.29%. Given PacWest Bancorp’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PacWest Bancorp is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PacWest Bancorp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PacWest Bancorp -3.15% -2.68% -6.09% -7.59% -28.56% 14.54% Industry Average 1.88% 2.81% 4.87% 7.10% 7.24% 11.01%

For the past year PacWest Bancorp’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.48 shows that PacWest Bancorp is 48.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PacWest Bancorp’s competitors are 14.14% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.86 beta.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors PacWest Bancorp’s rivals beat PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases. In addition, the company offers consumer loans comprising personal loans, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and other loans. Further, it provides international banking and multi-state deposit services; money market sweep products; investment advisory and asset management services; treasury and cash management services; telephone banking, and online and mobile banking services; and foreign exchange and ATM services. The company offers its products and services to small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurial businesses and their venture capital, private equity investors, professionals, and other individuals. As of December 31, 2016, it had 77 full-service branches in the state of California; a branch in Durham, North Carolina; and loan production offices in California. The company was formerly known as First Community Bancorp and changed its name to PacWest Bancorp in April 2008. PacWest Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.