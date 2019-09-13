PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Analysts See $0.95 EPS; Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) Has 1.23 Sentiment

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.30, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 32 funds started new and increased positions, while 26 cut down and sold holdings in Icahn Enterprises LP. The funds in our database now hold: 193.15 million shares, up from 182.82 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Icahn Enterprises LP in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 5 Reduced: 21 Increased: 24 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report $0.95 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.06% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. PACW’s profit would be $116.97 million giving it 10.07 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, PacWest Bancorp’s analysts see -11.21% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38.27. About 1.24 million shares traded or 44.48% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $256.5 Million; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $4.71 billion. The firm accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It has a 9.92 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up activities of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

More notable recent PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) A Volatile Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “6 Safe Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RBC Capital picks up PacWest with outperform rating – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold PacWest Bancorp shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ironwood Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7 shares. Northern Trust stated it has 951,213 shares. 21,618 were accumulated by Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma. Employees Retirement Of Texas stated it has 39,427 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Forest Hill Capital has 1.45% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 0.03% or 5,250 shares in its portfolio. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 82 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 326,990 shares. 32,635 are held by Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corporation. 500,662 are held by Morgan Stanley. Blair William & Com Il holds 0% or 6,170 shares. Pinnacle Hldg Limited Co reported 9,540 shares stake. Btc Management Incorporated holds 0.52% or 83,016 shares in its portfolio. Charles Schwab Investment accumulated 1.36 million shares. Utd Fin Advisers Ltd holds 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 5,878 shares.

Icahn Carl C holds 50.6% of its portfolio in Icahn Enterprises L.P. for 185.33 million shares. Old West Investment Management Llc owns 27,326 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Asset Management Inc. has 0.49% invested in the company for 9,812 shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.38% in the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp., a Florida-based fund reported 54,000 shares.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, automotive, energy, metals, railcar, gaming, metals, mining, food packaging, real estate, and home fashion businesses in the United States, Germany, and Internationally. The company has market cap of $13.76 billion. The Company’s Investment segment operates various private investment funds. It has a 16.72 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Automotive segment supplies a range of components, accessories, and systems to the automotive, small engine, heavy-duty, marine, railroad, agricultural, off-road, aerospace and energy, industrial, and transport markets; and distributes automotive parts, as well as operates automotive retail, and service and tire centers.