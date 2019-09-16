PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Analysts See $0.95 EPS; Ferro Has 0.82 Sentiment

Ferro Corp (FOE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.67, from 1.49 in 2019Q1. The ratio is negative, as 74 investment managers increased or opened new holdings, while 90 sold and reduced their holdings in Ferro Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 81.57 million shares, down from 83.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Ferro Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 3 to 1 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 58 Increased: 52 New Position: 22.

Analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report $0.95 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 1.06% from last quarter’s $0.94 EPS. PACW’s profit would be $113.82 million giving it 10.06 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $1.07 EPS previously, PacWest Bancorp’s analysts see -11.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 1.14M shares traded or 30.39% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 22.77% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.77% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.53, from 1.38 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold PacWest Bancorp shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 98.88 million shares or 2.79% less from 101.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Silvercrest Asset Management Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 2.80M shares. Kbc Grp Inc Nv owns 395,643 shares. Asset Mngmt One reported 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Maryland-based Founders Fincl Securities Limited Co has invested 0.18% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Parametric Port Ltd Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 16 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel Inc reported 7,000 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Alphamark Advsrs Lc reported 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Lazard Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.08% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 1.29M shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 0% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Moreover, Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 0.08% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 1.67M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 20,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 44,723 are held by Sg Americas Secs.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding firm for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $4.58 billion. The firm accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It has a 9.9 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; cash flow loans to finance business acquisitions and recapitalization activities; small business administration loans; asset loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up activities of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

The stock increased 0.90% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 672,930 shares traded. Ferro Corporation (FOE) has declined 33.38% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.38% the S&P500. Some Historical FOE News: 10/04/2018 – PRICE TALK: Ferro $820m TLB’s for Reprice and Refi Due April 19; 19/04/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS – TAKING APPROPRIATE LEGAL ADVISE TO DETERMINE FUTURE COURSE OF ACTION; 19/03/2018 – Tronc’s Michael Ferro Retires After LA Times Sale; 19/04/2018 – REVERSE FLEX: Ferro $355m TLB-1, $235m TLB-2 Now Offered at Par; 03/04/2018 – FERRO ALLOYS SAYS TO TAKEN DECISION TO LIQUIDATE COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Ferro at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 19/03/2018 – Tronc Chairman Ferro Retires, Ending Controversial Board Tenure; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ferro Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FOE); 26/04/2018 – FERRO CORP – WILL USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY OUTSTANDING BALANCES ON ITS PRIOR FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – INDIAN METALS AND FERRO ALLOYS LTD IMFA.NS SAYS DECLARED AN INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE

Analysts await Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 16.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FOE’s profit will be $25.40 million for 10.00 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Ferro Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.43% negative EPS growth.

Ferro Corporation produces specialty materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.02 billion. It operates through four business units: Tile Coating Systems; Porcelain Enamel; Performance Colors and Glass; and Pigments, Powders and Oxides. It has a 20.36 P/E ratio. The firm offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.