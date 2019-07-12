Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Share Value Declined While Nwq Investment Management Company Has Lifted by $6.23 Million Its Stake; Harvest Capital Strategies Holding in Bunge Limited (BG) Increased by $919,497 as Stock Price Rose

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 168,356 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 904,021 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.00M, up from 735,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 898,422 shares traded or 11.68% up from the average. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chairman and Laird Boulden is promoted to President, CapitalSource Division; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 27/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Appoints James Pieczynski Vice Chmn; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc increased its stake in Bunge Limited (BG) by 69.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc bought 17,349 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,349 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.25 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc who had been investing in Bunge Limited for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $56.55. About 499,298 shares traded. Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) has declined 25.01% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.44% the S&P500. Some Historical BG News: 02/05/2018 – BUNGE CEO SCHRODER MAKES COMMENTS ON SOY IN PHONE INTERVIEW; 16/03/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Mar 16; 23/05/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.21875/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 16; 05/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL GRAIN IS SAID TO TAKE ACTIVE STAKE IN BUNGE; 05/03/2018 – COFCO International names new grain, oilseed heads; 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 19/03/2018 – Bunge Leaves Door Open for Deal With Trading Consolidation Talk; 23/04/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – Apr 23; 23/05/2018 – Bunge Canada: Closing Canola Prices – May 23

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Hollencrest Cap invested in 0.21% or 41,842 shares. Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.09% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board stated it has 24,800 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs invested in 96,472 shares. Bbva Compass Retail Bank reported 0.02% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). State Street accumulated 0.01% or 4.98 million shares. Starr International Communications Inc accumulated 0.08% or 5,479 shares. 5,812 were accumulated by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Hsbc Public Ltd has 0% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Family Mngmt Corporation has 1.32% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Basswood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 1.3% or 534,965 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Invest Inc invested in 11,653 shares. Kenmare Capital Ptnrs Lc accumulated 32,500 shares.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 15,719 shares to 1.52 million shares, valued at $60.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 2,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,216 shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $11.89 million activity. FRIBOURG PAUL J bought 19,750 shares worth $1.01 million. Zachman Brian bought $512,777 worth of stock. WINSHIP HENRY WARD IV bought $205,600 worth of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) on Wednesday, May 22. The insider CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO bought $8.16 million.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $71.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 5,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $4.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold BG shares while 94 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 106.40 million shares or 3.65% less from 110.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lesa Sroufe & holds 2.31% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) for 51,002 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 7,493 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 33,367 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Litespeed Management Limited Co reported 153,500 shares or 8.27% of all its holdings. Macquarie Group Inc invested in 8,957 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Ltd Llc stated it has 1.49 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Moors And Cabot Inc stated it has 45,924 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Moore Capital Management Lp reported 1.09% stake. Soros Fund Mngmt Lc invested in 250,000 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Fjarde Ap invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG). Amg Funds Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,267 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 25,402 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys holds 714,855 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Camelot Portfolios Ltd reported 11,554 shares stake.

