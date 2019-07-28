Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) Holder Vaughan Nelson Investment Management LP Has Lowered Its Position; Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Cut Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake by $474,345 as Share Price Declined

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 40.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa sold 1,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,825 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 3,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $3.09 during the last trading session, reaching $345. About 4.36 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 30/04/2018 – BOEING HAS ‘SOLID’ PROCESS FOR REVIEWING DISCRIMINATION CLAIMS; 01/05/2018 – KLX Agrees to Sell Its ASG Business to Boeing in an All Cash Transaction and to Spin-Off Its ESG Business to KLX Shareholders; 07/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Japan’s new advanced fighter may be based on existing foreign design; 10/05/2018 – AL SEES WAVE OF BOEING 777, AIRBUS A380 RETIREMENTS FOR 2021-23; 15/03/2018 – Look inside Boeing’s race against SpaceX to launch the next generation of human spaceflight; 10/04/2018 – Boeing, Lion Air Group: Deal Is Largest Incremental Order to Date of the MAX 10 Varian; 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 04/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Tariffs on U.S. aircraft hit Boeing, boost Airbus; 18/05/2018 – news10nbc: BREAKING: A Boeing 737 operated by state airline Cubana crashed on takeoff with 104 people on board

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (PACW) by 35.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp sold 280,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 516,795 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.44M, down from 797,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $38.99. About 685,703 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 17/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp 1Q Net $118.3M; 27/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP NAMES JAMES PIECZYNSKI VICE CHAIRMAN, LAIRD; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP 1Q TE NIM 5.11%; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP PACW.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60/SHR; 21/04/2018 – DJ PacWest Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACW)

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. $10.50 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manchester Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.24% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 80,197 shares. Driehaus Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Howe & Rusling invested 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lockheed Martin Inv Mngmt Co owns 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 21,760 shares. Cibc Markets Inc holds 0.43% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 247,562 shares. Earnest Prtn Lc has invested 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Griffin Asset Mngmt holds 1.59% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 29,542 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct accumulated 13,121 shares. Pinnacle Associates holds 71,747 shares. Moreover, Ntv Asset Lc has 0.74% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co reported 100 shares stake. Intrust Savings Bank Na holds 1.28% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 13,128 shares. Symphony Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 2,819 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Llc accumulated 0.26% or 43,207 shares.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $585.14M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,574 shares to 130,287 shares, valued at $21.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 37,440 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management Lp, which manages about $9.91B and $7.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 281,725 shares to 409,850 shares, valued at $38.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Finl Svcs Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 66,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ).