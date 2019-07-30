Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) Holder Seizert Capital Partners Has Increased Its Holding by $4.07 Million; Wright Investors Service Has Lifted Its Stake in Visa (V) by $700,128

Seizert Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com (PACW) by 11.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seizert Capital Partners Llc bought 110,047 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.09% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.06M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.90 million, up from 950,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seizert Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pacwest Bancorp Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.23% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $38.51. About 421,667 shares traded. PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) has declined 28.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.99% the S&P500. Some Historical PACW News: 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 60C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 17/04/2018 – PACWEST 1Q EPS 93C; 24/04/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP – DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE FROM $0.50 PER COMMON SHARE DECLARED LAST QUARTER; 16/05/2018 – Square 1 Bank Announces Credit Facility to Global Cooling, Inc; 16/05/2018 – PACWEST BANCORP HOLDERS VOTE AGAINST BOARD MEMBER ACKER; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Raises Quarter Dividend to 60c Vs. 50c; 19/04/2018 – Pacific Western Bank Achieves “Outstanding” Rating for Community Reinvestment Act (CRA); 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Qtrly Div; 24/04/2018 – PacWest Bancorp Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 PacWest Bancorp 1Q EPS 93c

Wright Investors Service Inc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 14.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wright Investors Service Inc bought 4,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 35,540 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.55M, up from 31,052 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $410.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $183.21. About 4.42 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500. Some Historical V News: 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 25/04/2018 – VISA CEO SAYS PAYPAL PARTNERSHIP GOING WELL, LOOKING TO EXPAND; 09/04/2018 – CHILE TO DEMAND TOURIST VISA FROM HAITIANS ENTERING COUNTRY; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 15/05/2018 – IKEA U.S. launches the IKEA Visa Credit Card making shopping more accessible and affordable for the many; 10/05/2018 – Visa Returns Zlatan Ibrahimović to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™; 30/05/2018 – U.S. Toughens Visa Process for Chinese Nationals; 25/04/2018 – Visa Inc. Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 21/03/2018 – TTServices Awarded Contract to Provide Canadian Visa Application Centre Services in 21 Countries Across the Americas; 08/05/2018 – MyChargeBack: Visa’s New Regulations are Already Speeding up Dispute Resolution

Seizert Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $4.45B and $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icf Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:ICFI) by 11,062 shares to 17,088 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware Co by 318,507 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.17 million shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold PACW shares while 92 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 101.72 million shares or 5.72% less from 107.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Family owns 81,501 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Prtnrs has 47,831 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Mngmt Us stated it has 0.24% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Whittier Tru Co owns 0.01% invested in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) for 8,711 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 0.15% or 28,920 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) or 1.40 million shares. Ironwood Financial Ltd Llc holds 7 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt has 42,806 shares. Mufg Americas Holding Corporation accumulated 529 shares. First Interstate Bancshares reported 4,015 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement Systems reported 358,105 shares stake. Comerica Natl Bank reported 106,099 shares. Caxton Associates Lp reported 5,550 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Invesco has invested 0.01% in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW). Deutsche Savings Bank Ag reported 75,024 shares.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

