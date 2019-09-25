Packaging (PKG) Market Value Rose While Jlb & Associates Increased by $629,850 Its Holding; Philip Morris International (PM) Holding Held by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp (PKG) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 6,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 97,552 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.30 million, up from 90,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.90B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $104.57. About 146,780 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc (PM) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 19,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.53% . The institutional investor held 175,123 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.75 million, up from 155,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Philip Morris International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.11% or $4.37 during the last trading session, reaching $75.93. About 14.82 million shares traded or 122.42% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Factory of Greek Affiliate Ceases Cigarette Production; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL – 2018 FY DILUTED EPS FORECAST ASSUMES FULL-YEAR EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26%; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris Chairman Has Musk Moment at Shareholder Meeting; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q Total Marlboro Cigarette Shipments 57.97B; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris 1Q South and Southeast Asia Cigarette and Heated Tobacco Unit Volume Up 6.1%; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS SEES 2018 EPS $5.25-$5.40, AT PREVAILING FX; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees 2018 Capex $1.7 Billion; 19/04/2018 – PHILIP MORRIS INTERNATIONAL INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO DOUBLE WORLDWIDE IN-MARKET SALES OF HEATED TOBACCO UNITS COMPARED TO 2017; 25/04/2018 – Coronation Fund Managers Adds Philip Morris, Exits Alibaba: 13F

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10 million and $494.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) by 25,139 shares to 5,540 shares, valued at $354,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 2,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 99,097 shares, and cut its stake in Dollar Tree Stores.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NASDAQ:COKE) by 30,646 shares to 81,339 shares, valued at $24.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 10,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,124 shares, and cut its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc.

