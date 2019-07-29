Packaging (PKG) Holding Has Lifted by Jlb & Associates Inc; As Wns Holdings LTD (WNS) Shares Rose, Clough Capital Partners LP Has Cut Its Position by $3.97 Million

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Ltd (WNS) by 34.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clough Capital Partners LP sold 74,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 144,447 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.70M, down from 219,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clough Capital Partners LP who had been investing in Wns Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $63.89. About 47,506 shares traded. WNS (NYSE:WNS) has risen 11.23% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.80% the S&P500.

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp (PKG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 90,922 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 87,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $102.12. About 266,909 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference

More notable recent WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alibaba: Riding On Policy And Consumer Behavioral Changes – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about WNS (NYSE:Holdings Limited) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Could The Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “62 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Clough Capital Partners L P, which manages about $5.01 billion and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 24,000 shares to 50,700 shares, valued at $5.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,095 shares, and has risen its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs Inc invested in 32,821 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 609,050 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 420,633 shares. Foster Motley stated it has 3,866 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 17,960 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Botty Invsts Lc holds 0.11% or 3,525 shares in its portfolio. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 2,029 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bancorp reported 75,953 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Hendley holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 8,180 shares. Reilly Fin Ltd Com invested in 0% or 68 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 70,500 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company holds 4,500 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) by 2,597 shares to 96,200 shares, valued at $13.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lab Corp Of Amer (NYSE:LH) by 8,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,067 shares, and cut its stake in Rollins (NYSE:ROL).