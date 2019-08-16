Packaging (PKG) Holder Jlb & Associates Increased Position by $347,490; Adobe (ADBE) Share Value Rose While Bristol John W & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding by $318,136

Bristol John W & Company Inc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bristol John W & Company Inc sold 1,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 250,153 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.66M, down from 251,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bristol John W & Company Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $282.71. About 2.34M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – DialogTech Deepens Integration with Adobe Experience Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Shared Storage Provider OpenDrives Launches Media Accelerator Integration for Adobe Premiere Pro CC; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: FOCUS IS TO PARTNER WITH LARGE ENTERPRISE COMPANIES NOW; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 03/04/2018 – Adobe Creative Cloud Empowers Creatives to Thrive in the Video Age; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR $1.68 BLN; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 21/05/2018 – Adobe to buy Magento Commerce in $1.68 bln deal; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Rev $2.08B

Jlb & Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp (PKG) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jlb & Associates Inc bought 3,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 90,922 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.04M, up from 87,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jlb & Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $99.99. About 643,625 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 44.45 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Bristol John W & Company Inc, which manages about $6.27B and $3.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 43,828 shares to 325,903 shares, valued at $81.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 449,825 shares, and has risen its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has 0.1% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn Limited Liability Company has 0.22% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Fdx Advsr reported 0.25% stake. Richard Bernstein Ltd, New York-based fund reported 6,214 shares. 1.88M are owned by Franklin. Oakbrook Invs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.36% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 22,270 shares. Brinker Inc has 8,521 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 327,395 shares. Egerton Cap (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 5.01% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Nomura Inc has invested 0.03% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Bankshares Of America De has 0.21% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4.97M shares. Chilton Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,513 shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated reported 2,144 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 41,759 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Hudson Valley Advisors Inc Adv invested in 2.01% or 31,069 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,881 are held by Pitcairn Comm. First Trust Advisors Limited Partnership, a Illinois-based fund reported 170,015 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.08% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Miracle Mile Ltd Llc owns 10,237 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability invested in 1,542 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 101,863 shares. Sei holds 0.09% or 258,243 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bancorp holds 0.01% or 3,340 shares. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Inc reported 12,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 44,718 were reported by Amer International Group. Moreover, Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of Aus has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 42,448 shares. Global Endowment Management LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Zebra Capital Management Ltd Llc reported 14,955 shares. Delphi Mngmt Incorporated Ma holds 15,315 shares.

Jlb & Associates Inc, which manages about $350.10M and $474.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ametek (NYSE:AME) by 4,403 shares to 103,213 shares, valued at $8.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 12,959 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,171 shares, and cut its stake in Deluxe (NYSE:DLX).