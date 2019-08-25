Packaging of America (PKG) to pay $0.79 on Oct 15, 2019; QUANTUM (QMCO) Sellers Increased By 26.61% Their Shorts

Packaging Corp of America (NYSE:PKG) is expected to pay $0.79 on Oct 15, 2019. (NYSE:PKG) shareholders before Sep 12, 2019 will receive the $0.79 dividend. Packaging Corp of America’s current price of $98.09 translates into 0.81% yield. Packaging Corp of America’s dividend has Sep 13, 2019 as record date. Aug 21, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.09. About 686,818 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55

QUANTUM CORP (OTCMKTS:QMCO) had an increase of 26.61% in short interest. QMCO’s SI was 631,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 26.61% from 498,700 shares previously. With 283,000 avg volume, 2 days are for QUANTUM CORP (OTCMKTS:QMCO)’s short sellers to cover QMCO’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.96. About 95,157 shares traded. Quantum Corporation (OTCMKTS:QMCO) has 0.00% since August 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Quantum Corporation provides scale-out storage, archive, and data protection solutions for small businesses and multi-national enterprises in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $211.90 million. The firm offers StorNext 5 software and hardware that offer file sharing and archiving in purpose-built configurations of metadata controllers, expansion appliances, and disk and archive enabled libraries; Xcellis product, which optimizes workflow and shared access by combining functions into a compact, space, and energy-saving solution; and Lattus Object Storage solutions that enable high volumes of data to be available to extract valuable information. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers StorNext Storage Manager software; and StorNext AEL archives products, which provide near-line archiving with built-in data protection and self-healing capabilities.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.29 billion. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products. It has a 11.73 P/E ratio. It also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold Packaging Corporation of America shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is 0.24% above currents $98.09 stock price. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Monday, July 15 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Stephens given on Friday, April 26.