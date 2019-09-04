Packaging Of America (PKG) Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Lowered Holding as Stock Price Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Stock Value Rose, Qv Investors Lowered by $8.46 Million Its Holding

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 15,546 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 51,169 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, down from 66,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $99.86. About 440,001 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C

Qv Investors Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 33.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc sold 69,320 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 137,535 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.85 million, down from 206,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $138.86. About 1.76M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev $4.42B; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Fourth Annual “Rolling Remembrance” Campaign Will Benefit Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – ENTERED INTO A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE BARE FOODS CO; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev Up 7%; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – EXCLUDING NORTH AMERICA BEVERAGES UNIT, CO GENERATED 4.6% ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH AND 7% CORE OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH- CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s snack business has been outperforming its North American beverage business; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q North America Beverages Rev Down 1%

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 23.14 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 639,764 shares to 4.76M shares, valued at $206.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 29.78M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.88M shares, and has risen its stake in Frontdoor Inc.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 earnings per share, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $180.81 million for 13.07 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

