Packaging Of America (PKG) Shareholder Iridian Asset Management Cut Holding by $1.54 Million; Osmium Partners Has Lowered Its Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) Position by $6.02 Million

Osmium Partners Llc decreased its stake in Travelzoo (Call) (TZOO) by 86.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osmium Partners Llc sold 462,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.37% with the market. The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.01 million, down from 537,890 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osmium Partners Llc who had been investing in Travelzoo (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $177.51 million market cap company. It closed at $14.96 lastly. It is down 40.68% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.25% the S&P500. Some Historical TZOO News: 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q EPS 20c; 03/05/2018 – Travelzoo Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S; 16/03/2018 – Travelzoo to Broadcast St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Ireland on Facebook Live; 05/03/2018 Travelzoo Announces Share Repurchase Program; 19/03/2018 – Travelzoo Survey: 2018 to See Africa Boom among Avid Chinese Travelers; 07/03/2018 – Travelzoo and ITB Survey: 90% of Travellers are Not Yet Ready for the Future of Travel; 20/04/2018 – DJ Travelzoo, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TZOO); 25/04/2018 – Travelzoo 1Q Rev $30.9M

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 23.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 15,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 51,169 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09 million, down from 66,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $97.57. About 4.55 million shares traded or 422.20% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America

Osmium Partners Llc, which manages about $158.11M and $118.33M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spark Networks Se by 979,151 shares to 984,151 shares, valued at $15.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) by 23,965 shares in the quarter, for a total of 561,855 shares, and has risen its stake in Tucows Inc (NASDAQ:TCX).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 sales for $5.13 million activity. 6,000 Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) shares with value of $78,047 were bought by Smart Christian Alexander.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold TZOO shares while 14 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 19 raised stakes. 4.05 million shares or 10.04% more from 3.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 6,043 shares. Sei holds 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) or 26,711 shares. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Management Ltd holds 0% or 25,708 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 36,429 shares. Massachusetts-based Arrowstreet Cap Partnership has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). 2,588 were reported by Panagora Asset Management. Moreover, Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 579 shares. Osmium Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 6.36% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) for 561,855 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability stated it has 222,060 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 2,796 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co reported 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Amer Interest Group, a New York-based fund reported 2,969 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 705 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Lc. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2,332 shares. Skba Limited Liability Com accumulated 127,150 shares. Moreover, Hodges Cap Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Envestnet Asset Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 122,386 shares. 523 are owned by Cullen Frost Bankers. American Rech And Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Twin Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Company reported 100 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Federated Pa holds 0% or 11,865 shares in its portfolio. First Fincl Corporation In owns 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 500 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.07% or 2.50M shares. Putnam Invests Limited Com accumulated 156,727 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ifrah Finance Service Incorporated has 0.1% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 2,759 shares.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, down 1.44% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.08 per share. PKG’s profit will be $193.72M for 11.90 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.54% EPS growth.

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52 billion and $7.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 29.78 million shares to 29.88 million shares, valued at $159.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 81,120 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

