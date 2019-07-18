Packaging Of America (PKG) Position Has Raised by Bowling Portfolio Management Llc; Foyston Gordon & Payne Stake in Aon Plc (AON) Boosted as Stock Price Rose

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc bought 3,325 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,304 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.56M, up from 122,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $194.76. About 572,259 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 24.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 12/04/2018 – Secureworks Wins Aon’s Best Employer Award in Romania; 23/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon UK appoints Nathan Shanaghy as COO; 16/03/2018 – 12 Experts From Aon’s Assessment Solutions Will Present at SIOP 2018; 25/04/2018 – PIC- TOTAL LIABILITIES INSURED BY THE SCHEME AMOUNT TO C.£450 MILLION. SCHEME HAS C.£4 BILLION OF LIABILITIES IN TOTAL. AON ADVISED THE TRUSTEES; 10/04/2018 – Aon and HP Join Forces to Combat Cyber Risk; 18/04/2018 – Almost two years after CPP/QPP changes were announced, many Canadian employers have yet to prepare; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 05/03/2018 MFS Meridian Funds – Global Equity Fund Adds Aon; 13/04/2018 – AON REPORTS 11% BOOST TO ANNUAL CASH DIV; 08/03/2018 – Health insurer Cigna to buy Express Scripts for about $52 bln

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (PKG) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc bought 5,346 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 38,603 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84 million, up from 33,257 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 1.11M shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Bowling Portfolio Management Llc, which manages about $492.89M and $629.89 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Tr Unit Ser 1 (SPY) by 15,238 shares to 15,480 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 7,251 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,141 shares, and cut its stake in Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Co owns 32,505 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. Yorktown Management Research, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,650 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs Ltd Llc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Ferguson Wellman Capital Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 3,409 shares. World Asset Mgmt owns 7,100 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd reported 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Hsbc Hldgs Pcl owns 50,859 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.02% stake. Cibc World Mkts reported 5,842 shares. Amalgamated National Bank owns 22,587 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Shamrock Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% or 16 shares. Motco stated it has 179 shares. U S Invsts reported 4,146 shares stake. Gam Ag reported 8,271 shares. M&T Financial Bank Corp accumulated 76,462 shares.

