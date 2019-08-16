Packaging Of America (PKG) Holder Wedge Capital Management L LP Has Boosted Position by $300,465; Cme Group Com Cl A (CME) Position Has Increased by Boston Common Asset Management Llc

Boston Common Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A (CME) by 55.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Common Asset Management Llc bought 13,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 36,617 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03M, up from 23,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Common Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cme Group Inc Com Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $75.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $211.96. About 438,432 shares traded. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 23/05/2018 – CME Group Inc. Announces Election of Class B-1 Directors; 18/05/2018 – NEX Group Shareholders Approve CME Takeover; 12/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 11; 30/05/2018 – CME Group Daily Volume Surpasses 50 Million Contracts for the First Time; Interest Rate Futures and Options Reach All-Time Daily Volume Record of 39.6 Million Contracts; 22/03/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT SUPPORTED BY SHORT-COVERING, BARGAIN BUYING -TRADE; 23/05/2018 – CME GROUP INC – CME BEGAN OFFERING CLEARING ON COP, CLP AND CHINESE YUAN ON MAY 21; 09/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 8; 10/05/2018 – CME Group to List USD Eris Interest Rate Swap Futures; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy Britain’s NEX for $5.5 billion; 29/03/2018 – CME Group to buy UK-based trading firm for $5.5 billion in major cross-border deal

Wedge Capital Management L LP increased its stake in Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) by 0.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP bought 3,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 907,357 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.17M, up from 904,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Packaging Corporation Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $101.5. About 282,530 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.19 in 2018Q4.

Boston Common Asset Management Llc, which manages about $24.33B and $770.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,616 shares to 207,888 shares, valued at $24.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd S (NYSE:TSM) by 23,128 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 531,092 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co Com (NYSE:LUV).

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84B and $8.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 31,350 shares to 108,872 shares, valued at $5.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 401,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,583 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

