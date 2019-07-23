Packaging of America (PKG) EPS Estimated At $2.05; Domino's Pizza, Inc. (DPZ) Had 10 Bulls

Analysts expect Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report $2.05 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.44% from last quarter’s $2.08 EPS. PKG’s profit would be $193.71 million giving it 12.13 P/E if the $2.05 EPS is correct. After having $1.98 EPS previously, Packaging Corporation of America’s analysts see 3.54% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $99.46. About 752,132 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55

Among 13 analysts covering Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Domino’s Pizza had 32 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $28700 target in Wednesday, July 17 report. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Thursday, June 6 report. Argus Research maintained the shares of DPZ in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Stephens on Thursday, April 25. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $240 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) on Thursday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. See Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $310.0000 New Target: $280.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $305.0000 New Target: $287.0000 Maintain

17/07/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Overweight Old Target: $325.0000 New Target: $300.0000 Maintain

10/07/2019 Broker: OTR Global Old Rating: Positive New Rating: Mixed Downgrade

01/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $257.0000 New Target: $267.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform New Target: $320.0000 Initiates Coverage On

06/06/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $282.0000 New Target: $298.0000 Maintain

23/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

08/05/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $282.0000 New Target: $298.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold Domino's Pizza, Inc. shares while 121 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 38.49 million shares or 8.67% less from 42.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,113 are owned by Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc. Morgan Stanley stated it has 192,932 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Investments L P, Texas-based fund reported 8,852 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd reported 0.08% stake. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.04% or 62,215 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.07% stake. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp invested in 1.27M shares. 630,969 were reported by Price T Rowe Assoc Md. British Columbia Invest Management owns 10,795 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Ny State Common Retirement Fund invested in 127,651 shares or 0.04% of the stock. First Personal Fincl Services holds 22 shares. New York-based Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.27% in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited reported 26,080 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Cibc Asset Management has 0% invested in Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) for 2,241 shares.

DominoÂ’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.53 billion. It operates through three divisions: Domestic Stores, Supply Chain, and International Franchise. It has a 28.49 P/E ratio. The firm offers pizzas under the DominoÂ’s Pizza brand name through company-owned and franchised DominoÂ’s Pizza stores.

The stock decreased 0.98% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $255.4. About 1.19M shares traded or 46.05% up from the average. Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) has risen 12.40% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DPZ News: 11/04/2018 – Unified Office Safety and Security Hot Line Helps Domino’s Deter Delivery Crime; 26/04/2018 – New York Post: Domino’s worker gets big dough for being crushed by 400 pounds of cheese; 08/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS HAS BEEN WORKING WITH STARBUCKS, DOORDASH, DOMINO’S, AND OTHER RESTAURANTS FOR ASSISTANT – CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Announces Refinancing Transaction; 08/05/2018 – Google’s updated virtual assistant makes complex calls for users; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC DOM.L FINAL DIV 5.25 PENCE/SHR; 08/03/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA GROUP PLC SAYS FY UK SYSTEM SALES UP 8.6 PCT; 12/03/2018 – Servant Systems Expands Support in Domino’s Pizza International Markets; 17/04/2018 – Domino’s Pizza Target Price Cut 125 to A$42.47/Share by Credit Suisse; 26/04/2018 – DOMINO’S PIZZA QTRLY GLOBAL RETAIL SALES GROWTH OF 16.8 PCT

More notable recent Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Much Are Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Battle for the Living Room Continues – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Domino’s Pizza Will Be Just Fine During the Delivery Wars – Nasdaq” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Domino’s CEO Attributes Poor Growth To Delivery Apps As McDonald’s Expands Third-Party Partners – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Beyond Meat Will Not Save Blue Apron – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.40 billion. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. It has a 12 P/E ratio. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, April 26 by Stephens. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $8900 target in Monday, July 15 report. The stock of Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold Packaging Corporation of America shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement reported 30,347 shares. Etrade Ltd Llc accumulated 40,360 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj invested in 0.03% or 75,567 shares. Parkside Bank And accumulated 56 shares or 0% of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Com holds 14,106 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mason Street Advisors Ltd holds 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 13,481 shares. Syntal Cap Prtnrs Ltd Co invested 0.19% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). New England & Mgmt Inc stated it has 1.19% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Wellington Grp Llp stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Bluemountain Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 72,861 shares. Alps Advsrs Inc invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cibc owns 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 31,672 shares. Trexquant Investment L P holds 0.03% or 4,406 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.