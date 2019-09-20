Packaging of America (PKG) EPS Estimated At $1.91; BACHEM HOLDING LTD. NAMEN AKT B SWITZER (BFEHF) Shorts Lowered By 6.17%

Analysts expect Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report $1.91 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 14.35% from last quarter’s $2.23 EPS. PKG’s profit would be $180.82 million giving it 13.52 P/E if the $1.91 EPS is correct. After having $2.04 EPS previously, Packaging Corporation of America’s analysts see -6.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $103.33. About 678,378 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share

BACHEM HOLDING LTD. NAMEN AKT B SWITZER (OTCMKTS:BFEHF) had a decrease of 6.17% in short interest. BFEHF’s SI was 15,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 6.17% from 16,200 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 152 days are for BACHEM HOLDING LTD. NAMEN AKT B SWITZER (OTCMKTS:BFEHF)’s short sellers to cover BFEHF’s short positions. It closed at $143.1 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 20, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.78 billion. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. It has a 12.36 P/E ratio. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Among 3 analysts covering Packaging of America (NYSE:PKG), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Packaging of America has $10900 highest and $8900 lowest target. $98.33’s average target is -4.84% below currents $103.33 stock price. Packaging of America had 8 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens downgraded the shares of PKG in report on Friday, April 26 to “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was downgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15 to “Underweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, June 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold Packaging Corporation of America shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Lc owns 0.07% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 695,157 shares. Iridian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp Ct owns 18,428 shares. Bailard holds 0.14% or 24,598 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Group invested in 73,989 shares. Ser Corp stated it has 83 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ftb Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 31 shares. Vanguard Gp owns 10.88 million shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 2,100 were accumulated by Optimum Inv Advisors. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management owns 3,078 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Somerset Trust has invested 0.57% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Riverhead Cap Ltd Llc owns 5,800 shares. Putnam Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 143,206 shares. Central Bankshares & Com owns 0.25% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 11,552 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Company invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).