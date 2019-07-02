Packaging Of Ameri (PKG) Holder Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Has Decreased Position by $6.43 Million as Stock Value Declined; Menlo Advisors Has Increased Stake in Howard Hughes (HHC) as Shares Declined

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corporation Of Ameri (PKG) by 95.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc sold 64,984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,409 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $339,000, down from 68,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corporation Of Ameri for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $98.01. About 4.14M shares traded or 369.95% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING

Menlo Advisors Llc increased its stake in Howard Hughes Corp (HHC) by 12.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menlo Advisors Llc bought 5,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 52,694 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.80M, up from 46,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menlo Advisors Llc who had been investing in Howard Hughes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $2.02 during the last trading session, reaching $129.29. About 340,446 shares traded or 18.54% up from the average. The Howard Hughes Corporation (NYSE:HHC) has declined 17.76% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold HHC shares while 62 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 38.85 million shares or 13.10% more from 34.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Menlo Advisors Llc, which manages about $236.63 million and $140.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coupa Software Incorpora by 7,000 shares to 2,596 shares, valued at $236,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 earnings per share, down 1.44% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.08 per share. PKG’s profit will be $193.73M for 11.95 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.54% EPS growth.