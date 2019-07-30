Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Both Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) and Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) are Packaging & Containers companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Corporation of America 97 1.38 N/A 8.27 11.73 Silgan Holdings Inc. 29 0.76 N/A 2.02 14.93

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Silgan Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Packaging Corporation of America. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Packaging Corporation of America’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Silgan Holdings Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Packaging Corporation of America and Silgan Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Corporation of America 0.00% 30% 11.8% Silgan Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Packaging Corporation of America is 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.78. From a competition point of view, Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 0.81 beta which is 19.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Packaging Corporation of America are 3.1 and 1.9 respectively. Its competitor Silgan Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Packaging Corporation of America can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Silgan Holdings Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Packaging Corporation of America and Silgan Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Corporation of America 1 1 1 2.33 Silgan Holdings Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Packaging Corporation of America’s average price target is $98.33, while its potential downside is -4.57%. Meanwhile, Silgan Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $34.5, while its potential upside is 12.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Silgan Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Packaging Corporation of America as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 89% of Packaging Corporation of America shares and 66.8% of Silgan Holdings Inc. shares. 0.7% are Packaging Corporation of America’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Silgan Holdings Inc. has 12.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Packaging Corporation of America -1.44% -4.41% -0.73% 1.07% -16.87% 16.26% Silgan Holdings Inc. 1.28% -0.07% 5.32% 22.17% 10.02% 27.39%

For the past year Packaging Corporation of America was less bullish than Silgan Holdings Inc.

Summary

Packaging Corporation of America beats Silgan Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. The company sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. Its Paper segment manufactures and sells white papers comprising commodity and specialty papers with various features, such as colors, coatings, high brightness, and recycled content. The companyÂ’s white papers consist of communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers; and pressure sensitive papers, such as release liners that are used to produce labels for use in consumer and commercially-packaged products. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for shelf-stable food and other consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as soups, vegetables, fruits, meat, tomato based products, seafood, coffee, adult nutritional drinks, pet food, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Closures segment offers a range of metal, composite, and plastic closures for food and beverage products, such as juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas, sports and energy drinks, dairy products, ketchup, salsa, pickles, tomato sauces, soups, cooking sauces, gravies, fruits, vegetables, preserves, baby food, baby juices, and infant formula products. The Plastic Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers and closures for personal care and healthcare, food and beverage, household and industrial chemical, pharmaceutical, pet care, agricultural, automotive, and marine chemical products. This segment also offers plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls and trays for food products, such as soups and other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food, as well as thermoformed plastic tubs for personal care and household products, including soft fabric wipes. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and an online shopping catalog. Silgan Holdings Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.