Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)

Both Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) and Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) compete on a level playing field in the Packaging & Containers industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Corporation of America 97 1.38 N/A 8.27 11.73 Sealed Air Corporation 43 1.41 N/A 2.19 19.20

Table 1 highlights Packaging Corporation of America and Sealed Air Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Sealed Air Corporation is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Packaging Corporation of America. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Packaging Corporation of America’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) and Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Corporation of America 0.00% 30% 11.8% Sealed Air Corporation 0.00% -123.3% 9%

Volatility & Risk

Packaging Corporation of America is 78.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.78. Sealed Air Corporation on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Packaging Corporation of America’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Sealed Air Corporation which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Packaging Corporation of America is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Sealed Air Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Packaging Corporation of America and Sealed Air Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Corporation of America 1 1 1 2.33 Sealed Air Corporation 1 2 1 2.25

Packaging Corporation of America’s average target price is $98.33, while its potential downside is -4.57%. On the other hand, Sealed Air Corporation’s potential upside is 3.41% and its average target price is $44. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Sealed Air Corporation seems more appealing than Packaging Corporation of America.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Packaging Corporation of America and Sealed Air Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Packaging Corporation of America’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.5% of Sealed Air Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Packaging Corporation of America -1.44% -4.41% -0.73% 1.07% -16.87% 16.26% Sealed Air Corporation -2.8% -9.48% -0.5% 19.66% -4.37% 20.55%

For the past year Packaging Corporation of America has weaker performance than Sealed Air Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Packaging Corporation of America beats Sealed Air Corporation.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. The company sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. Its Paper segment manufactures and sells white papers comprising commodity and specialty papers with various features, such as colors, coatings, high brightness, and recycled content. The companyÂ’s white papers consist of communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers; and pressure sensitive papers, such as release liners that are used to produce labels for use in consumer and commercially-packaged products. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Food Care segment offers integrated system solutions that incorporate equipment systems into customersÂ’ operations; and packaging equipment for loading, filling and dispensing, and retort and aseptic processing conditions. It also provides graphic design, printing, training, field quality assurance, and remote diagnostics services; and clean-in-place and open plant systems that integrate cleaning chemicals, lubricants, floor care equipment, and cleaning and dispensing tools. This segment offers its products under the Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, Secure Check, Enduro Power, and Optidure brands; and the Cryovac and Diversey trademarks. Its Diversey Care segment offers products and dispensing systems for hard surface cleaning, disinfecting and sanitizing, hand washing, deodorizing, mechanical and manual ware washing, hard surface and carpeted floor cleaning systems, floor cleaning robots, cleaning tools and utensils, and fabric care for professional laundry applications under the Diversey, TASKI, and Intellibot brands. The companyÂ’s Product Care segment provides packaging solutions for cushioning, void fill, positioning/block-and-bracing, surface protection, retail display, containment, and dunnage needs under the Bubble Wrap and AirCap, Cryovac, Shanklin, Instapak, Jiffy, and Korrvu brands, as well as I-Pack systems and e-Cube systems. Its Other segment offers flexible packaging materials for medical and drug delivery devices; specialty component films for ostomy and colostomy bags; and PVC free films for packing pharmaceutical solutions. The company serves food and beverage processing, food service, retail, healthcare and industrial, and commercial and consumer application markets. Sealed Air Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.