Packaging Corporation of America (PKG)’s Financial Results Comparing With Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:Holdings Co)

As Packaging & Containers companies, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:Holdings Co) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Corporation of America 98 1.32 N/A 8.34 12.11 Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 2 0.00 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Packaging Corporation of America and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Corporation of America 0.00% 28.2% 11.1% Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0.00% -8.7% -3.7%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.72 shows that Packaging Corporation of America is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.’s 36.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.64 beta.

Liquidity

Packaging Corporation of America’s Current Ratio is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.9. On the competitive side is, Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Packaging Corporation of America is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Packaging Corporation of America and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Corporation of America 1 1 1 2.33 Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

$98.33 is Packaging Corporation of America’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 0.24%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Packaging Corporation of America and Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 92.2% and 6.5% respectively. 1.3% are Packaging Corporation of America’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. has 65.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Packaging Corporation of America -1.24% 3.4% 3.58% 8.66% -9.14% 20.98% Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. 10.44% 10.15% -12.34% -2.6% -23.5% -1.69%

For the past year Packaging Corporation of America has 20.98% stronger performance while Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. has -1.69% weaker performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Packaging Corporation of America beats Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. The company sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. Its Paper segment manufactures and sells white papers comprising commodity and specialty papers with various features, such as colors, coatings, high brightness, and recycled content. The companyÂ’s white papers consist of communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers; and pressure sensitive papers, such as release liners that are used to produce labels for use in consumer and commercially-packaged products. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes plastic films using the biaxial oriented stretch technique in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers printing base films used in printing and lamination; stamping foil base films and transfer base films used for packaging of luxury items, including cigarettes and alcohol; metallized films or aluminum plating base films used for vacuum aluminum plating for flexible plastic lamination; high-gloss films used for aesthetically enhanced packaging purposes; heat-sealable films used for construction, printing, and making heat sealable bags; and laser holographic base films used as anti-counterfeit films for food, medicine, cosmetics, cigarettes, and alcohol packaging. It also provides dry films used in circuit boards production, as well as for nameplate and crafts etching; heat shrinkable films used for special-shaped packaging for beverage and cosmetics; and chemically treated films used to enhance properties, such as barrier resistance, printing properties, and electrostatic resistance. The company markets and sells its products under Fuwei Films brand name for packaging, imaging, electronics, electrical, and magnetic products. It also exports its products to end-users and distributors primarily in Europe, Asia, and North America. The company was formerly known as Neo-Luck Plastic Holdings Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. in April 2005. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Weifang, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Hongkong Ruishang International Trade Co., Ltd.