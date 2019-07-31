Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) and AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) and AptarGroup Inc. (NYSE:ATR) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Packaging & Containers industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Packaging Corporation of America 97 1.35 N/A 8.27 11.73 AptarGroup Inc. 111 2.73 N/A 2.96 38.23

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Packaging Corporation of America and AptarGroup Inc. AptarGroup Inc. has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Packaging Corporation of America. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Packaging Corporation of America’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than AptarGroup Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Packaging Corporation of America and AptarGroup Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Packaging Corporation of America 0.00% 30% 11.8% AptarGroup Inc. 0.00% 14.1% 5.9%

Risk & Volatility

Packaging Corporation of America has a beta of 1.78 and its 78.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. AptarGroup Inc.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Packaging Corporation of America are 3.1 and 1.9. Competitively, AptarGroup Inc. has 2.1 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Packaging Corporation of America’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AptarGroup Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Packaging Corporation of America and AptarGroup Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Packaging Corporation of America 1 1 1 2.33 AptarGroup Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Packaging Corporation of America has a -2.61% downside potential and a consensus price target of $98.33. Competitively AptarGroup Inc. has a consensus price target of $115, with potential downside of -4.97%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Packaging Corporation of America seems more appealing than AptarGroup Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Packaging Corporation of America and AptarGroup Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 89% and 92%. 0.7% are Packaging Corporation of America’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are AptarGroup Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Packaging Corporation of America -1.44% -4.41% -0.73% 1.07% -16.87% 16.26% AptarGroup Inc. -0.66% 3.05% 10.16% 8.58% 21.28% 20.38%

For the past year Packaging Corporation of America has weaker performance than AptarGroup Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors AptarGroup Inc. beats Packaging Corporation of America.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging. This segment also produces packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products. The company sells its corrugated products through a direct sales and marketing organization, independent brokers, and distribution partners. Its Paper segment manufactures and sells white papers comprising commodity and specialty papers with various features, such as colors, coatings, high brightness, and recycled content. The companyÂ’s white papers consist of communication papers, including cut-size office papers, and printing and converting papers; and pressure sensitive papers, such as release liners that are used to produce labels for use in consumer and commercially-packaged products. Packaging Corporation of America was founded in 1867 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

AptarGroup, Inc. provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions, primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates in three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage. The Beauty + Home segment primarily sells pumps, closures, aerosol valves, and accessories to the personal care and household markets; and pumps and decorative components to the beauty market. The Pharma segment provides pumps for nasal allergy treatments; and metered dose inhaler valves for respiratory ailments in pharmaceutical market. The Food + Beverage segment offers dispensing and non-dispensing closures, spray pumps, and aerosol valves to the food and beverage markets. The company also manufactures and sells elastomeric primary packaging components for injectable market, which include stoppers for infusion, antibiotic, lyophilization, and diagnostic vials; and pre-filled syringe components, such as plungers, needle shields, tip caps and cartridges, and dropper bulbs and syringe plungers. AptarGroup, Inc. sells its products through own sales force, as well as independent representatives and distributors. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Crystal Lake, Illinois.