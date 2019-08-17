Packaging Corp. Of America (PKG) Stock Price Rose While Midas Management Has Lifted by $514,800 Its Position; Usa Financial Portformulas Has Increased Its Exelon (EXC) Holding by $1.39 Million

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Exelon Corp (EXC) by 365.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp bought 27,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.40% . The institutional investor held 35,517 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 7,622 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Exelon Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $45.13. About 5.12M shares traded. Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) has risen 7.80% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EXC News: 08/05/2018 – EXELON NAMES JOSEPH NIGRO CFO; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Exelon May Face Pressure, Electric Power Down in April; 02/05/2018 – EXELON CEO: UTILITY RATE BASE GROWTH 7.4% FROM 2017-2021; 02/04/2018 – Exelon Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – EXELON’S OTHER NUCLEAR PLANTS IN PJM CLEARED IN AUCTION FOR 2021-2022 PLANNING YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Exelon: Nigro to Succeed Jonathan Thayer as CFO; 24/05/2018 – EXELON CORP – ALL BUT A SMALL PORTION OF ITS BYRON NUCLEAR PLANT ALSO FAILED TO CLEAR IN ANNUAL PJM CAPACITY AUCTION; 16/05/2018 – EXELON HAD PROPOSED TO RETIRE BOTH GAS-FIRED POWER GENERATORS; 30/04/2018 – EXELON CUTS BRAIDWOOD 2 REACTOR POWER TO 73% FROM 100%: NRC; 26/04/2018 – Exelon Announces Plan to Further Reduce Its Greenhouse Gas Emissions by 15 %

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Packaging Corp. Of America (PKG) by 21.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 5,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 29,200 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.90 million, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Packaging Corp. Of America for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $101.28. About 863,542 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold EXC shares while 252 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 742.04 million shares or 2.35% less from 759.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornercap Counsel reported 121,090 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Limited accumulated 0.04% or 119,591 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And holds 0.01% or 822 shares in its portfolio. 2,260 were accumulated by Burt Wealth Advsrs. Skba Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 8,350 shares. Westover Cap Advisors Limited Co stated it has 1.21% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC). 15,700 were reported by Omers Administration. Agf Invs owns 4,149 shares. Natixis Advsr LP owns 92,915 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 18,929 shares. Moreover, Vestor Limited has 0.01% invested in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) for 1,119 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.02% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC) or 48,821 shares. 1.77 million are held by Teacher Retirement System Of Texas. Whittier Trust stated it has 0.01% in Exelon Corporation (NYSE:EXC).

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp, which manages about $270.85M and $158.75 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advance Auto Parts Inc (NYSE:AAP) by 19,730 shares to 9 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aes Corp (NYSE:AES) by 121,091 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,872 shares, and cut its stake in O Reilly Automotive Inc New (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Foster & Motley Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 3,866 shares. Motco holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 179 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 46,487 shares. First Personal Fincl Services holds 0% or 68 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Management Inc stated it has 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia holds 0.04% or 42,448 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Waddell Reed stated it has 190,831 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mgmt Llc has 49,630 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag invested in 0.02% or 420,633 shares. Jump Trading Lc owns 3,004 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.02% or 176,187 shares. Cannell Peter B reported 121,730 shares stake. Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 3.36M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).