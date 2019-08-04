Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowered Its Stake by $532,026; Restructuring Capital Associates LP Trimmed Holding in United Rentals (URI) by $1.24 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 23.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 5,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 17,960 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.79M, down from 23,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 1.09 million shares traded or 4.15% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp sold 10,908 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.28 million, down from 100,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $3.6 during the last trading session, reaching $117.28. About 1.61M shares traded or 23.56% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 26/03/2018 – United Rentals Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS: 1Q 2018 RESULTS, NEW $1.25B SHR REPURCHASE; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q RENTAL REV $1.46B; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS (NORTH AMERICA) INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability holds 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 13,453 shares. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Australia-based Amp Capital has invested 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 90,970 are held by Canada Pension Plan Board. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 34,210 shares. First Financial In owns 500 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Dupont Cap Management reported 123,288 shares. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 28,403 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. The Texas-based Syntal Partners Ltd has invested 0.19% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 14,766 are held by Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Lp Nc holds 907,357 shares. Alps Advisors has 0.28% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 395,456 shares. Aviva Public Lc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 35,383 shares. Boston Advisors Lc reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Fuller And Thaler Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 225 shares.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 earnings per share, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.44 million for 13.18 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual earnings per share reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 312,937 shares to 748,965 shares, valued at $27.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 77,283 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Logan Capital Mngmt holds 0.34% or 48,297 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan Communication has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Northern Corp accumulated 899,049 shares. Lee Danner & Bass reported 32,977 shares stake. Penn Capital Mgmt Comm Incorporated has 0.15% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Natl Bank Of Montreal Can reported 598,898 shares stake. Clearbridge Invs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). World Asset Incorporated reported 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lenox Wealth accumulated 0% or 21 shares. Quantitative Investment Limited Co reported 0.02% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Icon Advisers has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Pnc Ser Grp Inc reported 636,410 shares. Oakworth Capital has 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 100 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 62,505 shares. Highland Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 22,000 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio.

