Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Skba Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding by $5.02 Million; Psychemedics (PMD) Position Has Lifted by Tieton Capital Management Llc

Tieton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Psychemedics Corp (PMD) by 20.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tieton Capital Management Llc bought 50,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.88% . The institutional investor held 301,282 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23M, up from 250,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tieton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Psychemedics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $7.81. About 37,965 shares traded or 106.86% up from the average. Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) has declined 56.85% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PMD News: 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics 1Q EPS 23c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Psychemedics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMD); 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 07/03/2018 Psychemedics 4Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics Announces 1Q Record Revenues and Dividend Increase of 20%; 24/04/2018 – PSYCHEMEDICS CORP PMD.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in Psychemedics; 02/05/2018 – Psychemedics Corporation Announces New Vice President, Sales and Marketing

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 66.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 50,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 127,150 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 76,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $99.96. About 685,038 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 2 investors sold PMD shares while 19 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 13 raised stakes. 3.04 million shares or 2.96% more from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Co has invested 0.01% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Royal Savings Bank Of Canada accumulated 170 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Acadian Asset Ltd Company reported 53,656 shares. North Star Investment invested in 0.14% or 84,948 shares. Moreover, Blackrock has 0% invested in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) for 30,455 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has invested 0.13% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). 30,179 were reported by Seizert Capital Limited Liability. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability holds 22,405 shares. Hillsdale has invested 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD). Quantum Cap Management owns 0.42% invested in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) for 56,179 shares. Geode Mgmt Llc holds 0% in Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) or 35,847 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P, Texas-based fund reported 133,137 shares. Tieton Management Ltd reported 301,282 shares or 3.76% of all its holdings.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $14,941 activity. 1,000 Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) shares with value of $9,990 were bought by KUBACKI RAYMOND C JR.

Tieton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $138.98 million and $112.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS) by 80,235 shares to 195,345 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nutrien Ltd by 81,830 shares to 282,470 shares, valued at $14.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 8,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,180 shares, and cut its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Lc stated it has 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Moreover, Vanguard has 0.04% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 10.49 million shares. New England Research And Mgmt owns 17,673 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 314,900 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 156,590 shares. Kentucky Retirement System holds 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) or 4,131 shares. Delphi Inc Ma accumulated 15,315 shares. Advsr Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 462,542 are owned by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Veritable LP stated it has 3,006 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Central Bancorporation & Tru reported 12,155 shares. Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 1,269 shares. First Midwest Comml Bank Trust Division reported 6,350 shares. Moreover, Dnb Asset Management As has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).