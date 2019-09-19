Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Increased Stake; Schafer Cullen Capital Management Lifted Its Holding in Icici Bank LTD (Adr) (IBN) by $2.31 Million as Shares Rose

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 3,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 32,635 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 29,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $103.55. About 274,065 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL

Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Icici Bank Ltd. (Adr) (IBN) by 26.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought 192,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 933,250 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.50M, up from 740,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Icici Bank Ltd. (Adr) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $10.84. About 6.20 million shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 12/04/2018 – INDIA AGENCY QUESTIONED 2 EXECUTIVES OF NUPOWER IN ICICI MATTER; 05/04/2018 – CRYSTAL CROP PROTECTION- ICICI SECURITIES, AXIS CAPITAL, HSBC SECURITIES,CAPITAL MARKETS (INDIA) ARE AMONG THE BOOK RUNNING LEAD MANAGERS TO IPO; 24/04/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIR.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 86.56 BLN RUPEES VS 75.26 BLN RUPEES LAST YEAR; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS NO INDIVIDUAL EMPLOYEE, WHATEVER MAY BE HIS OR HER POSITION, HAS THE ABILITY TO INFLUENCE CREDIT DECISION AT THE BANK; 07/05/2018 – ICICI: GROSS NPA ADDITION INCLUDES INR99.7B UNDER RBI SCHEMES; 04/04/2018 – ICICI Securities lists at steep discount as scandal hits parent ICICI Bank; 09/04/2018 – Probe Into India’s ICICI Bank Loans Can Hurt Reputation : Fitch — Market Talk; 28/03/2018 – ICICI BANK – NONE OF THE INVESTORS OF NUPOWER RENEWABLES ARE BORROWERS OF BANK; 25/03/2018 – ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 7.60% OF SV CREDITLINE; 06/03/2018 – DNA India: PNB case: SFIO summons ICICI chief Chanda Kocchar, Axis Bank’s Shikha Sharma

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Vident Investment Advisory Ltd accumulated 6,319 shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited has 0% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd holds 64,989 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 1.49M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. St Johns Investment Communication Limited Liability Company accumulated 48 shares. Liberty Cap Management invested in 27,676 shares or 1.18% of the stock. 4,032 are held by Two Sigma Secs Ltd Liability Corporation. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 44,948 shares. Capstone Invest Advisors Lc holds 632 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Ltd owns 14,081 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 117,913 shares. Scotia Inc has 5,861 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt owns 109,922 shares. 11,777 were reported by Zebra Capital Management Ltd Liability Com.

