Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Mrj Capital Has Upped Its Stake by $1.06 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Sap Se (SAP) Valuation Declined While Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Lowered Its Position

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63 million, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $100.97. About 1.28M shares traded or 24.09% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Sap Se (SAP) by 22.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 6,933 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.78% . The hedge fund held 24,323 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81 million, down from 31,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Sap Se for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $152.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $123.03. About 459,598 shares traded. SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has risen 5.36% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SAP News: 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 24/04/2018 – SAP Now Expects 2018 Non-IFRS Op. Profit EUR7.35B to EUR7.50B; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Information Resources Inc. Recognized as 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Award Winner Finalist; 15/05/2018 – SAP Launches SAP® SuccessFactors® Visa and Permits Management Solution; 20/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $115; 23/04/2018 – Aspera sets new standard for SAP user licensing based on authorizations with LicenseControl for SAP® Software; 23/05/2018 – delaware United Kingdom Launches SAP Workload Migration to Microsoft Azure for UK Customers; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Diversified International Adds Citigroup, Cuts SAP; 17/05/2018 – SAP’s CEO hints to investors more margin gains on the way; 27/04/2018 – Uneecops Technologies Receives ‘Net New Name Partner of the Year Award 2017’ by SAP

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fund Management Sa reported 129,632 shares. First Personal Svcs has 68 shares. Fil holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4 shares. St Johns Inv Management Limited Liability invested in 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Korea Investment invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Jaffetilchin Inv Prtnrs Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 2,029 shares. Amica Mutual Insur Com reported 8,501 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 148,180 shares. Arrow Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 625 shares. The Belgium-based Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Fjarde Ap reported 25,777 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 15,088 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Hendley & Incorporated has 8,180 shares. Strs Ohio has 1,192 shares.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18,800 shares to 68,378 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 5,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,707 shares, and cut its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

Analysts await SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.11 earnings per share, up 9.90% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.01 per share. SAP’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 27.71 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by SAP SE for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.75% EPS growth.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vonage Hldgs Corp (NYSE:VG) by 38,490 shares to 129,520 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

