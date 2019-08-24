Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Lowered Position by $325,215; Navellier & Associates Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Position by $1.58 Million as Market Value Rose

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 638.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Navellier & Associates Inc bought 12,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 15,003 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.84M, up from 2,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/05/2018 – News (PK): PepsiCo to buy Bare Foods; 07/03/2018 – TOPS GROCERY CREDITOR COMMITTEE INCLUDES PEPSICO, UNIONS; 08/03/2018 – Cheetos Launches “Cheetos Vision” App At SXSW 2018; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 56,363 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 59,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $98.09. About 686,818 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PepsiCo (PEP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) 1st Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on April 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PepsiCo (PEP) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Retail Bank The holds 341,852 shares. Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Gp Ltd Liability invested 0.27% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). M Holdg Securities Inc invested 1.44% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Zeke Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 40,025 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Mgmt has 93,932 shares for 1.56% of their portfolio. Laffer Invests, Tennessee-based fund reported 5,646 shares. Cranbrook Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 3,085 shares. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd Liability Com holds 8,935 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.11% or 22,000 shares. Summit Asset Lc stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Suntrust Banks stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Wesbanco Financial Bank has 1.12% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). M&R Capital Management accumulated 53,148 shares. Lincoln Ltd Liability Co holds 12,991 shares or 0.77% of its portfolio. Dumont Blake Advsr Ltd Com invested in 0.8% or 15,384 shares.

Navellier & Associates Inc, which manages about $2.37B and $644.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S & P Gloabl by 5,846 shares to 9,249 shares, valued at $1.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evolution Petroleum Corp (NYSEMKT:EPM) by 83,236 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,775 shares, and cut its stake in Burlington Stores Inc. (NYSE:BURL).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,776 shares to 292,039 shares, valued at $14.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “5 Undervalued-Predictable Companies With High Margins of Safety – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Packaging Corp of America (PKG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Packaging Corporation Of America (PKG) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 18,385 shares. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 23 shares. Botty Invsts Llc holds 0.11% or 3,525 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 17,960 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg Inc holds 0.04% or 462,542 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Bankshares stated it has 314,900 shares. The New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Llc has invested 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital has invested 0.01% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Oakbrook Investments Ltd Liability Com holds 10,542 shares. 27,200 are held by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Asset holds 0.04% or 7,100 shares in its portfolio. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 1.60 million were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon Corp. Strategic Global Advsrs Limited Liability Com invested 0.7% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).