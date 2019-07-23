Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Guyasuta Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake by $325,215; First Trust Advisors LP Trimmed Its Holding in Prologis (PLD) by $3.50 Million as Shares Rose

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 5.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 3,285 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,363 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.60M, down from 59,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $101.21. About 735,094 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 22.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 49,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 168,470 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.12 million, down from 217,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $82.44. About 1.54M shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 16.56% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.13% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 27/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Prologis European Logistics Fund FCP-FIS; Otlk Stb; 26/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: NORGES BANK REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT AND PROLOGIS HAS SOLD EIGHT LOGISTICS PROPERTIES LOCATED IN FRANCE, THE NETHERLANDS AND SPAIN; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – Prologis Announces New Independent Director Nominee Cristina Bita; 07/03/2018 – FIBRA Prologis Declares Quarterly Distribution; 29/03/2018 – LatinFinanc[Reg]: Fibra Prologis secures five-year loan; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.50-EPS $2.60; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Boards of Directors Have Unanimously Approved the Transaction

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.42% or 1.13 million shares in its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% or 70,855 shares in its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas, a Texas-based fund reported 205,110 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Bank has 0.07% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 594,784 shares. Sarasin Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Citigroup owns 773,758 shares. Prelude Management Ltd has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Whittier Tru holds 0.13% or 60,335 shares. Park Avenue Secs Ltd Company reported 4,087 shares stake. Teachers & Annuity Association Of America has 3.72% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 583,127 shares. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.04% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Lombard Odier Asset (Europe), United Kingdom-based fund reported 7,057 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.01% stake. Prudential Financial reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 124,893 are held by Norinchukin State Bank The.

More notable recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Prologis +2.9% after forecast boost – Seeking Alpha” on April 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prologis scoops up IPT for about $4B – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Prologis Buys Black Creek’s Platform For $3.9B – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Prologis (PLD) Said in Talks to Buy Black Creek’s IPT for $4 Billion – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Prologis, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $50.27B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC) by 19,660 shares to 351,993 shares, valued at $39.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisafe Inc (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 48,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,201 shares, and has risen its stake in American Airls Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22 million and $897.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc by 1,129 shares to 40,511 shares, valued at $14.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,452 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Inv Ptnrs holds 1,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Cap Mngmt holds 123,288 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 9,764 shares stake. Jaffetilchin Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 11,276 are held by Capital Advisers Limited Liability Co. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt reported 6,496 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd reported 14,106 shares. Grisanti Capital Mgmt owns 375 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Creative Planning reported 0% stake. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 29,067 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Cwm Lc has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Panagora Asset Management holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 231,765 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 0% or 523 shares.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.05 EPS, down 1.44% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.08 per share. PKG’s profit will be $193.72 million for 12.34 P/E if the $2.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.54% EPS growth.

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Connecting The Dots On Sonoco – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Paper Cuts: KeyBanc Downgrades International Paper, Westrock, Packaging Corp. Of America – Benzinga” published on July 15, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “KeyBanc Cuts Estimates On Paper Companies…Again (IP) (PKG) (UFS) – StreetInsider.com” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.