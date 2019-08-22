Packaging Amer (PKG) Shareholder Algert Global Has Decreased Holding by $1.66 Million as Market Value Rose; Symons Capital Management Increases Position in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) by 39.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 40,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.03% . The institutional investor held 141,342 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.43 million, up from 101,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Molson Coors Brewing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $51.78. About 1.47 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Worldwide Brand Volume Decreased 3.1%; 24/05/2018 – Molson Coors Brewing Company June Investor Events; 11/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer weighs Michael Kors against Molson Coors and uses the drastically different companies to teach an investing lesson; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – MOLSON COORS 2018 TARGETS UNCHANGED; 23/04/2018 – DJ Molson Coors Brewing Company Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAP); 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 11/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA: MOLSON BREWERY WORKERS RATIFY NEW PACT

Algert Global Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 68.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Algert Global Llc sold 16,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 7,653 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, down from 24,457 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Algert Global Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 678,099 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.76M for 13.18 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Algert Global Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $175.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schneider National Inc by 39,437 shares to 59,718 shares, valued at $1.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 41,507 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,290 shares, and has risen its stake in Conns Inc (NASDAQ:CONN).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15 million and $232.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES) by 27,673 shares to 601,800 shares, valued at $10.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ppl Corp. (NYSE:PPL) by 14,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,822 shares, and cut its stake in Alliant Energy Corp. (NYSE:LNT).

