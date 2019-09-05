Packaging Amer (PKG) Share Price Rose While Mrj Capital Lifted Its Holding; Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Decreased Its Boeing Co Com (BA) Stake as Market Valuation Declined

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62 million, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $356.53. About 2.74M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Boeing to Buy KLX for $63 a Share; 13/04/2018 – Russia could stop exporting titanium to Boeing in retaliation to Trump sanctions; 09/05/2018 – U.S. TO CANCEL BOEING EXPORT LICENSE FOR $20B IN JET SALES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing earnings: $3.64 a share, vs $2.58 EPS expected; 18/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Plane with 104 on board crashes in Cuba; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Trade-Case Win Prompts New Trump Threat of EU Sanctions; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 28/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS DELIVERS FIRST 737 MAX FOR SCAT AIRLINES; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS CURRENT 777 PRODUCTION PLANS ARE NOT DEPENDENT ON IRAN DEAL

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $100.14. About 606,949 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP CEO MARK KOWLZAN SAYS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31B for 38.25 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,440 shares to 41,688 shares, valued at $7.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN) by 21,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,500 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).