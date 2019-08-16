Packaging Amer (PKG) Position Held by Mrj Capital Inc; As Boeing Company Cmn (BA) Shares Declined, Sageworth Trust Co Decreased Stake

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its stake in Boeing Company Cmn (BA) by 83.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sageworth Trust Co sold 930 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 179 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68,000, down from 1,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sageworth Trust Co who had been investing in Boeing Company Cmn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $185.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $330.13. About 2.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/03/2018 – St Louis Bus Jrn: Boeing in the running for $15 billion F/A-18 order from India; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Baa2 rating to Class B of United Airlines’ 2018-1 EETC; 19/05/2018 – CUBA CONFIRMS 110 DEAD IN PLANE CRASH – STATE-RUN MEDIA; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 23/04/2018 – ALOT TO RETROFIT BOEING 737NG WITH TOUGHWRITER DATA PRINTER; 23/05/2018 – BOEING – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO PROVIDE MULTIPLE CREW MANAGEMENT SOLUTIONS; 06/03/2018 – LUFTHANSA TALKING TO BOEING ABOUT NEW MIDMARKET AIRPLANE: CEO; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 15/05/2018 – Alkeon Adds Boeing, Exits Alphabet, Cuts PayPal: 13F; 08/05/2018 – AIR CHINA LTD 601111.SS – CATALOGUE PRICE OF BOEING B777-300ER AIRCRAFT IS ABOUT US$300 MLN

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $101.39. About 582,005 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA QTRLY SHR $1.48; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy 2018 Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Ltd accumulated 18,383 shares. Massmutual Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Ifrah Fincl Svcs has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 27,200 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 703,683 shares. Cadence Cap Management Limited Liability Co holds 4,978 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.04% stake. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 4,048 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.03% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Swiss Bancshares has 314,900 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And accumulated 0.01% or 4,426 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 330,440 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 9,160 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Stockton stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio.

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $166.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowes Co (NYSE:LOW) by 5,300 shares to 51,707 shares, valued at $5.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,688 shares, and cut its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB).

More notable recent Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Time To Consider Buying Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Makes Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) A Great Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “A Close Look At Packaging Corporation of Americaâ€™s (NYSE:PKG) 19% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Why You Should Own Packaging Corporation Of America – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Packaging Corporation: The Company Is Focusing More On Packaging Than Paper – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 21, 2019.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Crisis And Airbus Recovery – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “CFRA Analyst Is Bullish On Boeing – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Key Earnings Week As Amazon, Boeing, Alphabet, Facebook Results All Expected – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Sinks As Trade War Escalates – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evolution Order For Airbus A220 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.