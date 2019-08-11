Packaging Amer (PKG) Position Has Upped by Skba Capital Management Llc; As Antero Res (AR) Shares Declined, Holder Swiss National Bank Cut by $1.90 Million Its Position

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Antero Res Corp (AR) by 36.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 237,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 35.34% . The institutional investor held 421,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 658,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Antero Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.12% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.53. About 10.90 million shares traded or 16.19% up from the average. Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) has declined 77.36% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.36% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 10/04/2018 – Stratasys Adds PEKK-Based, High-Performance Thermoplastic: Antero 800NA, for FDM Process; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 24/05/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 28% to 12 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Antero Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/03/2018 ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAS SEEN RISE IN SAND PRICES IN APPALACHIA IN PAST YEAR; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO EXPECTS TO SEE GAS PRICE OF 0-5C/MMMBTU PREMIUM TO NYMEX; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q EPS 5c; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C

Skba Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 66.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Skba Capital Management Llc bought 50,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 127,150 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.64 million, up from 76,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Skba Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $101.13. About 500,590 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES CONTINUED STRONG DEMAND IN PACKAGING; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.50 million were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. Ajo Lp has invested 0.31% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Nomura Asset Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 4,000 shares. Comerica Bancshares reported 112,320 shares. Syntal Capital Prtnrs Ltd reported 4,143 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel Inc reported 11,407 shares stake. Bancorp Of America De owns 2.72 million shares. Arrow Financial Corp owns 625 shares. Parkside Comml Bank And Trust invested in 56 shares or 0% of the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Lc accumulated 32,505 shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl reported 0.63% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). First Republic Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 0.03% stake. Mackenzie Financial stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

Skba Capital Management Llc, which manages about $958.13 million and $622.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6,300 shares to 65,950 shares, valued at $12.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 42,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 452,730 shares, and cut its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 53 investors sold AR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 275.78 million shares or 1.47% less from 279.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 62,142 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 256,332 shares. Sound Shore Management Ct reported 6.85M shares stake. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Millennium Management Limited owns 8.18M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank owns 421,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc reported 11.00 million shares. Rdl Fincl holds 26,593 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Fernwood Limited Liability Co reported 12,600 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Smith Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). 11,539 were reported by Ameriprise Fincl Inc. Cibc Asset stated it has 0% in Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR). Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd owns 277,196 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial Corporation invested in 987,268 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Caymus Cap Partners Lp stated it has 4.04M shares or 7.92% of all its holdings.