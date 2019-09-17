Packaging Amer (PKG) Holder Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii Boosted Its Stake; Wildcat Capital Management Position in Costar Group (CSGP) Decreased by $7.25 Million

Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 12.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii bought 3,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 32,635 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11 million, up from 29,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $105.02. About 675,469 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 9.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 13,080 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 120,392 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.70M, down from 133,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.85B market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $18.17 during the last trading session, reaching $597.73. About 216,986 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 31/05/2018 – CoStar Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Jun. 7; 18/04/2018 – CoStar Group has calculated already more than 90 million square feet of retail space (including Bon-Ton) is set to close in 2018; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q REV. $274M, EST. $270.6M; 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2Q Rev $292M-$295M; 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.34, EST. $1.23; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.174 BLN TO $1.19 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold PKG shares while 157 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 80.03 million shares or 0.58% less from 80.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based National Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 0.04% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). 103,934 were reported by Comerica Comml Bank. Syntal Partners invested in 0.07% or 3,522 shares. Putnam Invs Lc reported 143,206 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Pnc Fin Services Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 73,358 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance has 0.11% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). The Switzerland-based Robecosam Ag has invested 0.05% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 207,117 shares. Capital Ww Investors has 245,641 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 62 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 3,078 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research Incorporated has 12,125 shares. Optimum Inv Advsrs holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 2,100 shares.

Wildcat Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.03B and $231.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 13,558 shares to 70,289 shares, valued at $7.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 24,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,553 shares, and has risen its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold CSGP shares while 103 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 33.48 million shares or 0.11% less from 33.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 4,430 were accumulated by Comerica Bankshares. Deutsche Bank Ag reported 82,630 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.06% or 264,189 shares. Vantage Prtn Ltd Liability stated it has 14,700 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,574 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 5,063 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability invested in 1,329 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nomura owns 400 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 77,071 shares. Papp L Roy And Associate has invested 0.36% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Clarivest Asset Llc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bell Bancorporation holds 2,344 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio. Syntal Cap Prtn Ltd Com accumulated 2,685 shares. Redwood Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 5,250 shares. Moreover, Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) for 13,267 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 EPS, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 66.71 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual EPS reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.