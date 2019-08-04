Packaging Amer (PKG) Holder Mrj Capital Lifted Its Position by $1.06 Million; Gagnon Securities Holding in Irobot (IRBT) Boosted by $8.48 Million as Market Valuation Declined

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $101.25. About 1.08 million shares traded or 2.58% up from the average. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Packaging Corporation of America, M&T Bank, Pinnacle West Capital, Agnico; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 13/03/2018 – Packaging Corp at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52

Gagnon Securities Llc increased its stake in Irobot Corp (IRBT) by 177.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Securities Llc bought 72,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.71% . The institutional investor held 113,289 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.33M, up from 40,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Securities Llc who had been investing in Irobot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $69.85. About 820,630 shares traded or 1.54% up from the average. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) has declined 5.03% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.03% the S&P500. Some Historical IRBT News: 24/04/2018 – IROBOT SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.40; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.4% Position in iRobot; 24/04/2018 – iRobot 1Q Rev $217.1M; 24/04/2018 – iRobot Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 12 Days; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP IRBT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.05 BLN TO $1.08 BLN; 24/04/2018 – IROBOT CORP – REAFFIRMING 2018 FULL-YEAR REVENUE AND OPERATING INCOME EXPECTATIONS; 24/04/2018 – IRobot Raises 2018 View To EPS $2.15-EPS $2.40; 30/05/2018 – iRobot Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $4.36 million activity. Weinstein Glen Daniel sold $211,540 worth of iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) on Monday, February 11. The insider Stacy Michelle sold 1,500 shares worth $171,000.

