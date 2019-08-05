Packaging Amer (PKG) Holder Mrj Capital Has Increased Stake; Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Position Increased by Csat Investment Advisory Lp

Csat Investment Advisory Lp increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 49.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp bought 7,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The hedge fund held 22,105 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, up from 14,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $348.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.37% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $109.12. About 7.70M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 30/04/2018 – ForeScout Technologies Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 04/04/2018 – JPMORGAN REACHES SETTLEMENT IN ESTATE CASE WITH $8 BLN VERDICT; 13/04/2018 – JPMorgan CFO Says Libor Has Been a `Modest Positive’: TOPLive; 15/05/2018 – Apptio Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – JPM INVESTING $500M MORE Y/Y IN CIB ON TECH, BREXIT, MIFID; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Takes Action On $1.9 Billion Of Subprime Rmbs Impacted By Jpmorgan Settlement; 24/05/2018 – COBHAM PLC COB.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 140P FROM 135P; 21/05/2018 – SRC Energy Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – JPMorgan Chase: 2017 CEO Pay Ratio 364 to 1; 09/05/2018 – SHELL RDSb.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 3000P FROM 2950P

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 67.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 10,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 26,500 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, up from 15,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $99.68. About 956,238 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 19/04/2018 – DJ Chase Packaging Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPKA); 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Consolidated Grp Limited Liability invested in 2.17% or 42,992 shares. 379,816 are owned by Advisory Rech Inc. 2,342 were reported by Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Lc. Verity & Verity Lc reported 106,400 shares. United Automobile Association has 0.67% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2.58M shares. Wendell David Assocs has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Selz Llc holds 1.7% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 88,000 shares. Zwj Inv Counsel Inc holds 2.37% or 283,846 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Capital Prns Lc holds 1.02% or 35,300 shares in its portfolio. Papp L Roy & holds 0.68% or 37,329 shares in its portfolio. 6,108 are held by Smithbridge Asset Mngmt De. Tiger Eye Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Miller Invest LP reported 14,050 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 1.97% or 194,148 shares in its portfolio. Westover Advisors Limited Com invested in 44,728 shares or 2.35% of the stock.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $2.19 million activity. Shares for $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 22,592 shares to 18 shares, valued at $3,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT) by 9,063 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold PKG shares while 130 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 80.49 million shares or 2.10% more from 78.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Tech accumulated 200 shares or 0% of the stock. Wells Fargo Mn, California-based fund reported 2.50M shares. Bessemer Gru, a New Jersey-based fund reported 576 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp owns 877,363 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Leavell Management reported 9,100 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Earnest Prns Ltd Co has 0.19% invested in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 197,329 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 57,578 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) for 39,221 shares. State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Naples Glob Advsr has invested 0.97% in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Usca Ria Ltd Co, Texas-based fund reported 49,055 shares. Pictet Asset Limited invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG). Aviva Public Limited Company holds 35,383 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Hamlin Capital holds 414,874 shares. Pitcairn has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG).

