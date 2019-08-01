Packaging Amer (PKG) Holder A-R-T- Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.02 Million; Hutchinson Capital Management Trimmed Its Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Hutchinson Capital Management decreased its stake in Mosaic Co New Com (MOS) by 60.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management sold 373,877 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 241,543 shares of the agricultural chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 615,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Mosaic Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $25.35. About 1.04M shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 15.16% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.16% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – GREGORY EBEL SUCCEEDS ROBERT LUMPKINS AS CHAIRMAN; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – JAMES POPOWICH RETIRED AS A DIRECTOR, AND OSCAR BERNARDES WAS NEWLY ELECTED TO BOARD; 22/03/2018 – Altius to Acquire Additional Potash Royalty Interests from Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC for C$65 Million; 17/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO O’ROURKE COMMENTS AT CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO MOS.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q Net $42M; 10/05/2018 – MOSAIC NAMES CLINT FREELAND SVP & CFO; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.20-Adj EPS $1.60; 07/05/2018 – Mosaic 1Q EPS 11c

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer (PKG) by 41.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 20,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 28,403 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 48,803 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $102.05. About 97,140 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500.

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.92 EPS, down 13.90% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $181.43 million for 13.29 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.88% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

A-R-T- Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.41 billion and $1.67B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Inc by 34,254 shares to 49,641 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 76,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 114,241 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 25.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.4 per share. MOS’s profit will be $115.76M for 21.13 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual EPS reported by The Mosaic Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

