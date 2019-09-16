Packaging Amer Com Stk (PKG) Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Decreased Its Holding; Cohen & Steers Has Raised Its Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) Holding by $494,082; Stock Were Volatile

Cohen & Steers Inc increased its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (PHT) by 11.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cohen & Steers Inc bought 54,898 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 517,946 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.66M, up from 463,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc who had been investing in Pioneer High Income Trust for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $271.64M market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.29. About 15,501 shares traded. Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk (PKG) by 21.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 3,178 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The hedge fund held 11,777 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.12M, down from 14,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 252,880 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES `INCREMENTAL WAGE PRESSURE’ IN LABOR MARKET; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Raises Annual Dividend to $3.16 Vs. $2.52; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST; 06/03/2018 Packaging Corp Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13-14; 07/03/2018 – Transcontinental Inc. Acquires Multifilm Packaging Corporation, A Leader In High-end Confectionery Packaging In North America

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 5 investors sold PHT shares while 11 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 3.41 million shares or 5.03% less from 3.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robinson Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.5% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp reported 445,353 shares stake. Citigroup invested 0% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd accumulated 46,452 shares or 0% of the stock. Stonebridge Cap Advisors Limited holds 1,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsr Incorporated has 0% invested in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Advisors Asset Mgmt holds 0.06% or 361,553 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Asset Management LP has 0.01% invested in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). The Illinois-based Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT). Next Fincl Group holds 890 shares. Invest Advisors Ltd holds 296,064 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Sit Invest Assoc holds 121,768 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Com accumulated 29,416 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm holds 0% or 3,717 shares. Bartlett Com Ltd Com stated it has 0% in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT).

Cohen & Steers Inc, which manages about $36.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund (GOF) by 205,986 shares to 74,990 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eaton Vance Tax (ETY) by 28,459 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 299,721 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $192.75 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc Com Stk (NYSE:AN) by 9,039 shares to 15,435 shares, valued at $647,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Borgwarner Inc Com Stk (NYSE:BWA) by 10,947 shares in the quarter, for a total of 18,074 shares, and has risen its stake in Apollo Commercial Re Fin Inc (NYSE:ARI).

Analysts await Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.91 EPS, down 14.35% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.23 per share. PKG’s profit will be $180.80 million for 13.88 P/E if the $1.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.04 actual EPS reported by Packaging Corporation of America for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.