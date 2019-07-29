Packaging Amer Com (PKG) Shareholder Pinebridge Investments LP Has Lowered Position as Stock Declined; Baldwin Brothers Has Upped Accenture Plc (ACN) Stake by $461,824 as Market Valuation Rose

Pinebridge Investments Lp decreased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (PKG) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinebridge Investments Lp sold 6,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.73% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 57,578 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.72M, down from 63,795 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinebridge Investments Lp who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $101.68. About 178,284 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 16.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.30% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 20/04/2018 – Packaging Corp: PCA Supports ICPF Dinner and Teleconference – 4/20/2018; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 15/05/2018 – PKG BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79C/SHR FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 15/05/2018 – PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA REPORTS 25% DIV BOOST

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc (ACN) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 2,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,347 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.33 million, up from 44,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $197.14. About 361,690 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/04/2018 – Accenture Launches Intelligent Enterprise Platform to Help Companies Use Advanced Technologies that Fast-track Enterprise; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Innovation Leader in HfS Research Report on Enterprise Artificial Intelligence Services; 26/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Swisscom Enhance Its Customer Experience; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Board of Directors; 05/03/2018 Accenture: E-commerce is dead, long live digital commerce; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE SEES 3Q NET REV. $9.90B TO $10.15B, EST. $9.69B; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES RANGE FOR FULL-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH TO 7-9% IN LOCAL CURRENCY; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC) by 2,519 shares to 42,235 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,625 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Pinebridge Investments Lp, which manages about $38.23B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Electrs Inc Com (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 16,375 shares to 18,280 shares, valued at $679,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc Com New (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 20,827 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Co Inc Com (NYSE:TREX).

