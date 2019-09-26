Packaging Amer Com (PKG) Shareholder Braun Stacey Associates Has Increased Position by $1.53 Million as Share Price Rose; Monarch Partners Asset Management Lowered Its Stake in Hercules Capital (HTGC) as Stock Rose

Braun Stacey Associates Inc increased its stake in Packaging Corp Amer Com (PKG) by 17.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Braun Stacey Associates Inc bought 16,127 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 106,130 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.12 million, up from 90,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc who had been investing in Packaging Corp Amer Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.97B market cap company. The stock increased 1.95% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $105.31. About 631,899 shares traded. Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE:PKG) has declined 9.14% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.14% the S&P500. Some Historical PKG News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q EPS $1.48; 24/04/2018 – CSB ISSUES FINAL PROBE REPORT ON ’17 BLAST AT PKG DERIDDER MILL; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP SEES 2Q EPS $1.96; 16/05/2018 – Packaging Corp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Packaging Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKG); 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corp of America 1Q Net $140.1M; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corporation Of America Announces 25% Dividend Increase; 24/04/2018 – PACKAGING CORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55; 15/05/2018 – Packaging Corp of America Declares Quarterly Dividend of 79c/Share

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 89,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.46% . The institutional investor held 386,487 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.96 million, down from 476,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $13.3. About 338,375 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has declined 3.91% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY SAYS ENTERED INTO AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 – FUELCELL ENERGY INC – ENTERED INTO AN AMENDMENT TO REFINANCE OF ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL, INC; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility with Hercules Capital; 22/03/2018 – Hercules’ Highly Asset Sensitive Debt Investment Portfolio to Generate Additional $0.04 of Net Investment Income Earnings; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. EQUITY 12.7%, EST. 12.4%; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 10/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference May 23

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92 million and $696.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Intst Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 16,500 shares to 299,201 shares, valued at $11.85M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newpark Res Inc (NYSE:NR) by 258,335 shares in the quarter, for a total of 991,733 shares, and has risen its stake in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HBHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 15 investors sold HTGC shares while 42 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 33.50 million shares or 17.36% more from 28.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwich Invest Mngmt owns 174,455 shares for 2.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Northern Trust has 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 251,944 shares. Tcw Gru stated it has 29,200 shares. Hilton Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 25 shares. Illinois-based Advisory Research has invested 0.06% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 37,745 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 377,995 shares for 1.63% of their portfolio. A D Beadell Counsel has invested 2.27% of its portfolio in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 7,700 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 390,085 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wespac Ltd holds 15,336 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 66,739 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada owns 0.01% invested in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) for 2.17M shares. Private Advisor Group Llc stated it has 0% in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC). Muzinich And Inc invested in 3.08% or 1.16M shares.

Analysts await Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.34 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.31 per share. HTGC’s profit will be $35.56M for 9.78 P/E if the $0.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by Hercules Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc, which manages about $3.55 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3,915 shares to 44,688 shares, valued at $16.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6,143 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 105,344 shares, and cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT).