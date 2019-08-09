Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Shareholder Elk Creek Partners Has Increased Stake by $1.08 Million as Share Value Declined; As Allstate (ALL) Shares Rose, Holder Finemark National Bank & Trust Decreased Its Holding

Elk Creek Partners Llc increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 5.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc bought 28,382 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 564,576 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49M, up from 536,194 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $42.81. About 484,939 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Rev $74.6M; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX Here is the full Pacira Pharma Exparel label; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA PARES GAIN AFTER FDA REMOVES EXPAREL UPDATE FROM WEBSITE; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals Plans Conference Call Monday Morning; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 3,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 14,628 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, down from 18,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $103.87. About 1.12 million shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 01/05/2018 – Allstate Says It Is ‘Executing Profitable Growth Plan’; 15/05/2018 – Allstate to Discuss Second Quarter 2018 Earnings With Investors; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 19/04/2018 – Hagens Berman: Allstate and First National Accused of Cheating Consumers out of Thousands on Wrecked Vehicles; 14/05/2018 – Credit Agricole Adds Bunge, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 01/05/2018 – ALLSTATE 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 88.5%; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F; 06/03/2018 Allstate Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By MKM for Mar. 13-14; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold PCRX shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 5,364 shares. Panagora Asset Management reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 66,122 were reported by Capital Fund Management. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 228,777 shares. Ajo LP owns 5,655 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Penn Capital Management Inc has 1.07% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 232,494 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0.01% or 52,900 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 151,212 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cortina Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.43% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) or 182,044 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement accumulated 52,151 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Tech LP invested 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). First Mercantile Trust Company reported 3,735 shares stake. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc invested in 0% or 500 shares.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79 million and $1.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc by 70,274 shares to 487,899 shares, valued at $11.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI) by 163,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,017 shares, and cut its stake in Evo Pmts Inc.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $66,244 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One accumulated 172,990 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership holds 392,886 shares. 12,261 were accumulated by Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation. Gradient Limited Liability invested in 317 shares or 0% of the stock. 5,574 are owned by Tru Of Toledo Na Oh. Hl Financial Svcs Limited Co stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Becker Cap Mgmt Inc reported 419,412 shares. Trustmark Bancorp Trust Department, Mississippi-based fund reported 3,863 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa owns 0.18% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 18,685 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc reported 3,991 shares stake. The Virginia-based Davenport And Limited Liability has invested 0.52% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management reported 8,058 shares stake. Moreover, New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.13% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 553,815 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 7,047 shares. Ccm Inv Advisers, a South Carolina-based fund reported 121,206 shares.

Finemark National Bank & Trust, which manages about $1.72B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1,410 shares to 39,669 shares, valued at $9.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 8,788 shares in the quarter, for a total of 211,620 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).