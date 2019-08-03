Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Holder Vanguard Group Has Lifted Its Stake by $5.18 Million as Valuation Declined; As Facebook (FB) Stock Rose, Brave Warrior Advisors Has Decreased Holding by $674,458

Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc (PCRX) by 3.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vanguard Group Inc bought 136,320 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 3.92M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.25M, up from 3.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vanguard Group Inc who had been investing in Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.75. About 434,741 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE; 01/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $40; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA REITERATED FULL YEAR 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc sold 4,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 838,174 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.72M, down from 842,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $539.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.71 during the last trading session, reaching $189.02. About 15.30 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 18/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS CONDUCTING “INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL REVIEW” TO DETERMINE IF MISUSED DATA STILL EXISTS – STATEMENT; 20/03/2018 – WRAL NEWS in NC: #BREAKING: Firm accused of misusing Facebook data suspends CEO; 28/03/2018 – Facebook needs to change business model to win back trust: Early Facebook advisor; 30/05/2018 – Murdoch questioned the ad-based business model that Facebook has repeatedly defended; 19/03/2018 – LASRY: FACEBOOK HAS NOT BEEN ABLE TO REGULATE ITSELF; 27/03/2018 – BusinessInsurnce: Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before Congress; 11/04/2018 – Sen. Cruz: Sen. Cruz Questions Mark Zuckerberg on Alleged Political Bias and Censorship at Facebook; 04/05/2018 – New York Post: Facebook weighs ad-free subscription service after data scandal; 11/04/2018 – GOP Rep. Lance on Facebook, Browser Act, Ryan (Video); 14/05/2018 – Washington Examiner: #BREAKING: Facebook suspends 200 apps pending investigation into data misuse

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 24.36 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

