Pacira Biosciences (PCRX) Position Held by Cortina Asset Management Llc; As Meritage Homes (MTH) Market Value Rose, Rr Partners LP Lifted Its Holding

Rr Partners Lp increased its stake in Meritage Homes Corp (MTH) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.65% . The institutional investor held 904,521 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $46.44M, up from 859,521 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Meritage Homes Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $70.3. About 559,356 shares traded or 2.77% up from the average. Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) has risen 47.96% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MTH News: 13/03/2018 Meritage Homes Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR 6% NOTES DUE 2025; 09/05/2018 – Meritage Homes Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – Meritage 1Q EPS $1.07; 22/03/2018 – CHINA NATIONAL BUILDING MATERIAL -BEIJING NEW BUILDING MATERIAL AND TAISHAN HAVE JOINTLY REACHED SETTLEMENT WITH MERITAGE HOMES OF FLORIDA; 19/04/2018 – DJ Meritage Homes Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTH); 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL BANK TO CUT FEES ON SOME NBI FUNDS,MERITAGE PORTFOLIOS; 02/04/2018 – Meritage Homes Earns Sixth Consecutive ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year—Sustained Excellence Award for Leadership in Energy-Efficient Homebuilding; 28/03/2018 – Meritage Capital to Join Brown Advisory; 25/04/2018 – MERITAGE HOMES 1Q EPS $1.07, EST. 73C

Cortina Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (PCRX) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc bought 26,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.10% . The institutional investor held 208,471 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.07M, up from 182,044 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pacira Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $37.16. About 310,521 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q REV. $74.6M, EST. $74.0M; 06/04/2018 – FDA WEBSITE NO LONGER HAS PACIRA EXPAREL UPDATE DATED TODAY; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional; 09/04/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC PCRX.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $31; 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 20 investors sold PCRX shares while 46 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.17 million shares or 30.83% less from 58.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of America De owns 133,364 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 7,766 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 374,624 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 77,142 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 404,373 shares. Trexquant Invest LP reported 27,502 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp reported 4,900 shares. Ameritas Prns Incorporated reported 3,449 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 97,885 shares. 158,013 were reported by Jpmorgan Chase And. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0% or 58,152 shares. Stephens Inv Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Co owns 1.21M shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd owns 0.2% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 102,125 shares. Advisory Service Ntwk Ltd Liability Corp has 170 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,485 shares.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83B and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaukos Corp by 13,447 shares to 62,928 shares, valued at $4.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 46,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 348,985 shares, and cut its stake in Skyline Champion Corp (NYSEMKT:SKY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 14 investors sold MTH shares while 58 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 35.64 million shares or 2.66% less from 36.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) for 14,127 shares. Wedge Capital L Ltd Partnership Nc stated it has 6,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Macquarie Grp Ltd reported 1.91M shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 32,751 shares. Mason Street Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Washington-based Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.09% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). 49,136 are held by Great West Life Assurance Can. Advsrs Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0.04% or 346,782 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank Of Australia has invested 0% in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH). Utd Automobile Association accumulated 8,658 shares. Geode Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 492,448 shares stake.