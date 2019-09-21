Pacira BioSciences Inc. (PCRX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) have been rivals in the Drugs – Generic for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacira BioSciences Inc. 41 4.15 N/A 0.18 243.83 Akorn Inc. 4 0.76 N/A -3.65 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Akorn Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pacira BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) and Akorn Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 2.4% 1.1% Akorn Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Pacira BioSciences Inc. is 13.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.13. Competitively, Akorn Inc.’s 85.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pacira BioSciences Inc. are 8.6 and 7.8. Competitively, Akorn Inc. has 3.3 and 2.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akorn Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Akorn Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pacira BioSciences Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Akorn Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Pacira BioSciences Inc. has a 40.82% upside potential and an average target price of $52.33.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Pacira BioSciences Inc. and Akorn Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 75.3%. About 0.9% of Pacira BioSciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2% are Akorn Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pacira BioSciences Inc. 3.32% 3.15% -5.1% 7.57% 9.59% 2.02% Akorn Inc. 0.81% -28.19% 34.78% -8.6% -79.68% 9.73%

For the past year Pacira BioSciences Inc. was less bullish than Akorn Inc.

Summary

Pacira BioSciences Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Akorn Inc.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia. Its development pipeline comprises DepoTranexamic Acid, a long-acting local antifibrinolytic agent, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment or prevention of excessive blood loss during surgery by preventing the breakdown of a clot; and DepoMeloxicam, a long-acting non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of acute postsurgical pain. The company was formerly known as Pacira, Inc. and changed its name to Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2010. Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialized generic and branded pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) drug products, and animal health products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. This segmentÂ’s primary products include Atropine Sulfate Ophthalmic Solution; Clobetasol Propionate Cream And Ointment; Ephedrine Sulfate Injection; Lidocaine Ointment; Methylene Blue Injection; Myorisan soft gelatin capsules; Nembutal sodium solution; Phenylephrine Hydrochloride Ophthalmic Solution; and Zioptan tafluprost ophthalmic solution. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products, including Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.