Pacifica Capital Investments Upped Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $634,095; Cvs (CVS) Market Value Declined While Altavista Wealth Management Trimmed Stake by $350,754

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $928.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $205.54. About 19.70M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/05/2018 – After the first Apple Watch received a mixed reception, reviewers of the second series praised a heavier focus on fitness; 20/04/2018 – Cult of Mac: Apple open-sources its FoundationDB database technology; 06/03/2018 – Japanese Apple supplier hasten merger to offset poor iPhone sales; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 09/04/2018 – Apple announces new red versions of the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus. via @cnbctech; 08/03/2018 – Sing It Loud: Opal Apples Announces SupercrispiOpalicious Contest, Encouraging Fans to Create Videos Showing their Opal Apple Love with Song; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard falls to $267.2 billion; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 27/03/2018 – Daring Fireball: Mac Rumors: `Everything Apple Announced at Today’s Educational Event in Under Three Minutes’

Altavista Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in Cvs Corp (CVS) by 19.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altavista Wealth Management Inc sold 6,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 33,368 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc who had been investing in Cvs Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.49. About 2.97M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 28/03/2018 – GOTTLIEB SAYS BIOSIMILARS MARKET WILL BE “SLOW BUILD”, BIGGEST IMPEDIMENT IS MARKET ACCESS; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Appoints Kevin Hourican as Pres of CVS Pharmacy; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 parent results; 02/05/2018 – CVS Is `Moving Forward’ With Aetna Deal, Suspends Buyback Plan; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 13/03/2018 – The CVS-Aetna deal marked the beginning of a wave of health-care deals, including Albertsons’s proposed acquisition Rite Aid and Cigna’s plan to buy Express Scripts; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 06/03/2018 – CVS Health readies one of the largest corporate bond sales on record

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800 worth of stock.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.