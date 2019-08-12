Pacifica Capital Investments Upped Apple (AAPL) Position by $634,095 as Stock Price Rose; Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda Upped Its Position in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by $950,000 as Market Valuation Rose

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 107.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc bought 3,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 6,465 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 3,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $200.21. About 18.34M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – The key chip partner for Apple and Nvidia blames “softening” high-end smartphone demand and being more conservative on the cryptocurrency mining market for its weak guidance; 13/04/2018 – sam: Apple Pay has gone down across the UK, per a source at Santander; 12/03/2018 – Samsung Close Behind Apple in Reliability According to Latest RESCUECOM Report; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 12/05/2018 – Apple invests in ‘green’ metal; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 27/03/2018 – Apple Introduces New 9.7-inch iPad with Apple Pencil Support; 23/05/2018 – APPLE TO GIVE $50 CREDIT TO BATTERY REPLACEMENT CUSTOMERS: CNBC; 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS CONTINUES TO ANTICIPATE 3 DIFFERENT IPHONES BEING LAUNCHED; 02/05/2018 – Apple proved that it is no longer just an iPhone company

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda increased its stake in Embraer Sa (ERJ) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda who had been investing in Embraer Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 311,071 shares traded. Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) has declined 1.41% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.41% the S&P500. Some Historical ERJ News: 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CEO: OUTCOME ON BOEING DEAL SOON IS IMPORTANT; 04/04/2018 – Norway’s Widerøe Receives World’s First Embraer E190-E2 Jet; 11/03/2018 – Federal Register: Petition for Exemption; Summary of Petition Received; Embraer S.A; 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 23/03/2018 – CANADA SAYS BOEING DECISION NOT TO APPEAL ITC RULING ON BOMBARDIER CASE IS “A POSITIVE DEVELOPMENT IN THE LONG-STANDING RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN CANADA AND BOEING”; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER CFO SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE LIKELY TO FOLLOW LOW INFLATION, SHOULD NOT BE AN ISSUE GOING FORWARD; 08/03/2018 – EMBRAER FORECASTS $5.4-5.9 BLN NET REVENUE IN 2018 -FILING; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER EMBR3.SA COMMERCIAL CEO SEES “REAL AND ADVANCED” OPPORTUNITIES FOR FURTHER E2 JET SALES AS FIRST JET IS DELIVERED; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER SA U.S.-LISTED SHARES TURN NEGATIVE AFTER SOURCES SAY NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP WAS SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOVT ON TUESDAY; 17/04/2018 – CANADA HAD ASKED WTO PANEL TO THROW OUT BRAZIL’S CLAIMS REGARDING PROVISION OF UP TO C$950 MLN FOR SUPER CLUSTERS AND SEVERAL PROGRAMMES IN QUEBEC AND MONTREAL – WTO PRELIMINARY RULING

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Corp Il has 2.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 385,917 shares. James Investment Rech accumulated 1.67% or 134,997 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Lc Oh reported 1.79% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Clarkston Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7,699 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp invested in 0.37% or 179,038 shares. Bbr Prns Limited Co has invested 1.44% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maryland Cap owns 3.66% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 155,621 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Liability Com Il has 3.5% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 172,475 shares. The New Hampshire-based D L Carlson Inv Inc has invested 3.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). First holds 2.65% or 139,345 shares. Pggm Invs accumulated 1.96% or 2.03M shares. Biondo Invest Advisors Ltd Liability holds 127,053 shares. 19,670 were reported by Rockland. Rbo And Co Limited Liability Co has invested 2.68% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Buckingham accumulated 49,589 shares or 0.89% of the stock.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Makes a Bizarre Move in India – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Livetradingnews.com published: “Why Apple is investing in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Live Trading News” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 30, 2019 : AAPL, AMGN, GILD, MDLZ, CELG, PSA, AMD, ALL, EQR, OKE, EA, VRSK – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple: The Most Expensive Bridge Ever – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda, which manages about $238.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A by 50,100 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $1.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Echostar Corp (NASDAQ:SATS) by 11,818 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,144 shares, and cut its stake in Global X Copper Miners Etf.