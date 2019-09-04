Pacifica Capital Investments Trimmed Its Five Below (FIVE) Stake as Stock Declined; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holder Beacon Financial Group Raised Position by $361,340

Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 21.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beacon Financial Group bought 203 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beacon Financial Group who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $879.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $13.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1789.84. About 3.24 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/04/2018 – Leading Academic Video Platform Brings Power of Machine Learning to the Classroom, Making Video Content Inclusive and Accessible; 07/03/2018 – Aylaa Exclusive: Amazon Buys Ring, Maker of Smart Home Products – The New York Times; 30/05/2018 – Applause Launches lndustry’s First Crowdtesting Offering for Amazon Alexa; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 17/04/2018 – IATA eyes creation of global drone registry with U.N. agency; 16/05/2018 – Rinnai Is First To Market With Amazon Alexa Integration; 16/05/2018 – Though there’s no indication as to a leading contender, Amazon has visited all 20 location finalists for HQ2; 05/04/2018 – Trump’s ‘onslaught against Amazon’ creates major market risk, @JimCramer warns; 13/03/2018 – Tony Romm: for the moment, sources say the event is set for March 20. hearing attendees are reps from FB, Google, Amazon, Snap; 23/05/2018 – Just In Time For Father’s Day: Children’s Book “Made For Me” Debuts At #1 On Amazon And Hits Publisher’s Weekly Bestsellers List

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Five Below Inc (FIVE) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 16,402 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.46% . The hedge fund held 203,282 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.26 million, down from 219,684 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Five Below Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $119.6. About 1.04 million shares traded. Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has risen 21.12% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.12% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVE News: 21/03/2018 – Five Below Sees FY EPS $2.36-EPS $2.42; 22/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC FIVE.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $68 FROM $60; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW INC – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF 53RD WEEK IN FISCAL 2017, COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 5.9% ON A THIRTEEN WEEK BASIS; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW 4Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.17; 15/05/2018 – Five Below May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 13th Straight Gain; 06/03/2018 Five Below Appoints Dinesh Lathi to Board of Directors; 21/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: FIVE, MLHR & more; 21/03/2018 – FIVE BELOW, REPORTS TOM VELLIOS’ PLANNED TRANSITION TO CHAIRMAN; 21/03/2018 – Five Below: Vellios Will Stand for Re-Election at Annual Meeting for New 3-Yr Term on the Board; 21/03/2018 – Five Below Announces First Ever Shr Repurchase Authorization for $100 Million

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mengis Mngmt owns 773 shares. Hillview Advisors Ltd Co reported 113 shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 17,611 shares. Hollencrest Cap holds 2.12% or 9,095 shares. 13,024 were reported by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Pinnacle Advisory Gp reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Duncker Streett And Com owns 2,240 shares. Papp L Roy And Assocs, Arizona-based fund reported 370 shares. White Pine Investment stated it has 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, South State has 1.5% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 8,205 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd holds 0.81% or 238 shares. Umb Comml Bank N A Mo invested in 1.78% or 32,841 shares. Bloom Tree Prns Limited holds 3.66% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,864 shares. 2,319 are held by Koshinski Asset Mngmt. Moreover, Junto Cap Management LP has 2.18% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Earnings Season Could Be Great for Amazon.com (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Scariest Risks Facing Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Amazon stock suffers longest losing streak in 13 years – MarketWatch” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Beacon Financial Group, which manages about $610.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Morningstar Div Lea (FDL) by 152,394 shares to 159,005 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) by 30,629 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 260,176 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr.

Investors sentiment is 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 27 investors sold FIVE shares while 121 reduced holdings. only 74 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 52.61 million shares or 2.55% less from 53.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 2,912 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 11,300 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. North Star Investment Mgmt holds 0% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 100 shares. 45,181 are owned by Tyvor Capital Limited Liability. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 7,162 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 944,469 shares. Moreover, Wasatch Advisors has 1.91% invested in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Somerset stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Syntal Lc reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Quantbot Tech LP holds 0.18% or 15,092 shares. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com reported 15,792 shares. 6,041 are owned by Arete Wealth Limited Liability Corporation. Crosspoint Strategies Limited Com holds 2.6% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) for 11,592 shares. Co Commercial Bank invested 0.02% in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE). Carroll Finance Associate invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in M D C Hldgs Inc (NYSE:MDC) by 27,898 shares to 390,926 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.